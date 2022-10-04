Netizens think this method of removing excess fat from food is ‘much needed’ at dhabas

The internet is full of quick and effective hacks that frequently go viral. One such viral hack that explains how we can remove excess oil from food is being widely circulated online.

A viral video posted on Twitter by popular account Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) shows how a person dips a round-shaped ice block into an oily broth. Interestingly the layer of fat floating over the dish sticks to the ice block and then freezes on it within seconds. The person then easily scraps the layer of frozen fat from the ice before repeating the process.

The video of this innovative cooking hack has gathered over one million views since it was posted on October 2.

This is how ice is used to remove oil pic.twitter.com/1zvQCUzT9X — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) October 2, 2022

I put ice in a clean plastic bag and use it in the same way to remove excess oils and fat from broth. The fat can be reused — Mat🅰dor© (@Tat_TvamAsi) October 3, 2022

Therapeutic to watch — Geetu (she/her) (@GeetuGeetub) October 3, 2022

aside from the many obvious reason why we use oil when cooking… some ingredients like meat are high in saturated fats which this method would also help with. — jrb (@jrb) October 2, 2022

Works only with saturated fat that freezes over the ice. Other pills won’t freeze so easily. Also any flavour would also go away with the fat — Cynic (@rsriv) October 2, 2022

This is going to change my life 🤯 — ferial.poetry (@FerialPoetry) October 2, 2022

Oh ! So relaxing to watch ! I can feel my stress disappearing ! — Gaajar-E-Hind 🥕🥕 (@jaanbaaz) October 2, 2022

Much meeded in most dhabas. That layer of oil makes me wonder when the US will invade. https://t.co/B3XxXNsMc9 — Harini Calamur (@calamur) October 2, 2022

While sharing this video a Twitter user wrote, “Much needed in most dhabas. That layer of oil makes me wonder when the US will invade.”

Another person wrote, “I put ice in a clean plastic bag and use it in the same way to remove excess oils and fat from broth. The fat can be reused”.

Many netizens expressed that they found the video oddly relaxing. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Oh ! So relaxing to watch ! I can feel my stress disappearing!”. “Therapeutic to watch”, wrote another one.

Previously, a video of an egg peeling hack had gone viral. In the clip, the person puts the hard-boiled egg in a glass, fills water in it and then rapidly shakes the glass. Following this quick technique, the peel easily slides off the egg.