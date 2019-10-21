Apparel firm’s billboard at Times Square showing ‘Donald Trump’ hogtied triggers reactions online

Toggle Menu
The ad titled “Lady Liberty” features model Michal Mesa, which the portland based clothing brand described in as a Marine Corps veteran and a middle school teacher.

A billboard of a clothing company at Times Square showing a female marine veteran hogtying a man resembling US President Donald Trump has gone viral, triggering mixed reactions online even as Trump Junior panned a section of the media for failing to crticise the advertisement.

Set up by activewear brand Dhavani, the ad features a Trump lookalike tied up with red, white and blue ropes as a woman, dressed in activewear, steps on his face. The poster, which was unveiled in a series of tweets, is part of a protest against Trump administration’s “gag rule” that prohibits taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals.

Titled “Lady Liberty”, the ad features model Michal Mesa, who according to the Portland-based clothing brand, is a Marine Corps veteran and a middle school teacher, the Fox News reported. Another ad depicts a group of women taping the President’s mouth with duct tape.

Shared as a part of its #StandForSomething campaign, Dhavani’s billboard has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some came in support of the brand and assailed Trump’s policies, others tweeted that the poster was in “poor taste” and “promotes violence”.

