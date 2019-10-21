Apparel firm’s billboard at Times Square showing ‘Donald Trump’ hogtied triggers reactions online

A billboard of a clothing company at Times Square showing a female marine veteran hogtying a man resembling US President Donald Trump has gone viral, triggering mixed reactions online even as Trump Junior panned a section of the media for failing to crticise the advertisement.

Set up by activewear brand Dhavani, the ad features a Trump lookalike tied up with red, white and blue ropes as a woman, dressed in activewear, steps on his face. The poster, which was unveiled in a series of tweets, is part of a protest against Trump administration’s “gag rule” that prohibits taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals.

Titled “Lady Liberty”, the ad features model Michal Mesa, who according to the Portland-based clothing brand, is a Marine Corps veteran and a middle school teacher, the Fox News reported. Another ad depicts a group of women taping the President’s mouth with duct tape.

#StandForSomething We have some big news to share with you. pic.twitter.com/VTcm8AoW5I — DHVANI (@DhvaniWear) October 15, 2019

Shared as a part of its #StandForSomething campaign, Dhavani’s billboard has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some came in support of the brand and assailed Trump’s policies, others tweeted that the poster was in “poor taste” and “promotes violence”.

Terrible. Keep up the good work 👍👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) October 18, 2019

Who paid for that billboard? I would like to donate! — Missy the Pissed-off Patriot🇺🇸Ready 2 #Impeach🍑 (@missykender) October 20, 2019

This is poor taste and promotes violence … Will never wear or support this — Mojave Mommy (@BellaheatherKay) October 19, 2019