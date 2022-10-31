‘Considerate’ thief emails man after stealing his laptop, sends research files stored in it

In a bizarre turn of events, a South African man shared on Twitter how his laptop was stolen and incredulously the thief even emailed him using his own email account in a “considerate gesture”.

God Guluva shared that his laptop got stolen and then he received an email from his own account. The thief wrote to Guluva that he stole the laptop the previous day as he needed money to survive. The thief realised that Guluva was busy with a research proposal and attached the relevant files stored in the laptop to the email. The thief also asked Guluva to tell if he needed any other files before 12 pm Monday as a potential buyer was waiting for the stolen laptop.

“They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now,” Guluva tweeted Sunday and it has received more than 2.50 lakh likes so far. He even posted a screenshot of the email he received.

See the post below:

They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J — GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

“This is like getting robbed and they give your SIM card back,” commented an Instagram user. “Why not make him same offer as the supposed buyer he found,” wrote another. “What a considerate thief,” said a third.

This is like getting robbed and they give your SIM card back pic.twitter.com/lNAK3cpRLD — Sirboring🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@sirboring_26) October 30, 2022

“I once got robbed at gunpoint in a taxi. He took my phone, backpack and wallet. But for some reason he didnt shoot me when I calmly asked for my sims and atm cards. He actually let me have them. Then kicked me out in the middle of nowhere. Oddly I hope he is doing better in life,” shared another netizen.