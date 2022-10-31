scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

‘Considerate’ thief emails man after stealing his laptop, sends research files stored in it

A South African man named God Guluva shared that his laptop got stolen and then he received an email from his own account.

Considerate thief, thief steals laptop, man receives email from thief who stole laptop, bizarre, surprise, laptop stolen, viral, trending, Indian ExpressGod Guluva shared that his laptop got stolen and then he received an email from his own account.

In a bizarre turn of events, a South African man shared on Twitter how his laptop was stolen and incredulously the thief even emailed him using his own email account in a “considerate gesture”.

God Guluva shared that his laptop got stolen and then he received an email from his own account. The thief wrote to Guluva that he stole the laptop the previous day as he needed money to survive. The thief realised that Guluva was busy with a research proposal and attached the relevant files stored in the laptop to the email. The thief also asked Guluva to tell if he needed any other files before 12 pm Monday as a potential buyer was waiting for the stolen laptop.

Also Read |Thief dances after robbing a shop in UP’s Chandauli, video goes viral

“They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now,” Guluva tweeted Sunday and it has received more than 2.50 lakh likes so far. He even posted a screenshot of the email he received.

See the post below:

“This is like getting robbed and they give your SIM card back,” commented an Instagram user. “Why not make him same offer as the supposed buyer he found,” wrote another. “What a considerate thief,” said a third.

“I once got robbed at gunpoint in a taxi. He took my phone, backpack and wallet. But for some reason he didnt shoot me when I calmly asked for my sims and atm cards. He actually let me have them. Then kicked me out in the middle of nowhere. Oddly I hope he is doing better in life,” shared another netizen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 01:07:36 pm
Next Story

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging CAA on December 6

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement