Sunday, July 05, 2020
COVID19

Congresswoman stops New York traffic to help ducks cross road, wins praise online

The video shows Kathleen Rice, a Democratic representative from Long Island, helping the duck and her ducklings cross a busy street in Fifth Avenue.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2020 7:39:46 pm
Duck, congresswoman, Duck crossing the road, Kathleen Rice, Kathleen Rice duck crossing, Duck videos, New York traffic, Trending news, what is trending, Indian Express news Kathleen Rice can be seen lifting her hands up and yelling ‘Stop’ at the oncoming traffic to help the ducks cross the road safely. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Yashar Ali)

A Congresswoman is winning praise online after a video of her stopping traffic to help a duck and her ducklings cross a busy road in New York went viral on the internet.

The video shows Kathleen Rice, a Democratic representative from Long Island, helping the duck and her ducklings cross a busy street in Fifth Avenue.

In the video, at least four people can be seen rushing with the duck and its duckling as they prepare to cross the road.

Rice can be seen lifting her hands up and yelling ‘Stop’ at the oncoming traffic to help the birds cross the road safely.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many, who lauded the 55-year-old for her heart-warming gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

