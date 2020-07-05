Congresswoman stops New York traffic to help ducks cross road, wins praise online

Kathleen Rice can be seen lifting her hands up and yelling ‘Stop’ at the oncoming traffic to help the ducks cross the road safely. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Yashar Ali) Kathleen Rice can be seen lifting her hands up and yelling ‘Stop’ at the oncoming traffic to help the ducks cross the road safely. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Yashar Ali)

A Congresswoman is winning praise online after a video of her stopping traffic to help a duck and her ducklings cross a busy road in New York went viral on the internet.

The video shows Kathleen Rice, a Democratic representative from Long Island, helping the duck and her ducklings cross a busy street in Fifth Avenue.

In the video, at least four people can be seen rushing with the duck and its duckling as they prepare to cross the road.

Rice can be seen lifting her hands up and yelling ‘Stop’ at the oncoming traffic to help the birds cross the road safely.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many, who lauded the 55-year-old for her heart-warming gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This gives me a glimmer of hope in humanity — I.M.Rina (@balasim18) July 3, 2020

Humanity! This is what it looks like to care. — JuneBug⁷ 🦋🌊🌸 (@Ladyjet02) July 3, 2020

Hero of the day — Denise Wu (@denisewu) July 3, 2020

I was having a rough day and this helped. Thanks Yashar. ❤️ — luv2readtx (@luv2readtx) July 3, 2020

Yay New Yorkers!

Only two ducklings, so the mom probably lost many before this moment &, so, terribly glad they helped her out. — Philenor & Son (Wear Masks) (@PhilenorS) July 3, 2020

Grateful that there are still people in the world who will stop traffic for ducks. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) July 3, 2020

Make Way For Ducklings, awesome! — Laurie Yoder (@LaurieYoder59) July 3, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd