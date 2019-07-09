Rescued ‘rare’ orange bird turns out to be a seagull that was covered in curry

An exotic orange coloured bird was rescued by concerned people near a highway in England. But it later turned out to be a seagull that had fallen into some curry.

The orange-feathered bird had intrigued many on a highway in the Aylesbury area, and some quickly rushed the ‘rare’ bird to a nearby animal charity in Buckinghamshire. However, when the bird was inspected closely – due to the pungent smell that was emanating from it – it turned that the colour of the bird was purely thanks to the curry it had fallen in.

“This is one of the strangest casualty circumstances we have seen in a while!” read a Facebook post from Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital, where the bird was taken. According to staff at the hospital, the bird had somehow ended up falling into some curry, which in turn prevented him from flying properly.

Staff at the hospital decided to name the bird Vinny, after the vindaloo curry.

“We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant colour and pungent smell, he was healthy,” they wrote in their Facebook post.

The bird was restored to its normal self after it was given a bubble bath and scrubbed clean.

“He is now looking much better and should be able to go for release very soon! As we say, we never know what will come through our doors next!” the hospital wrote in their post.

The post left people in splits and many wondered what would have resulted in the bird taking a dip in a tub of curry. However, it isn’t the first time an orange seagull has been found. Back in 2016, a similar incident had occurred when a seagull fell into a container while trying to get a piece from leftover chicken tikka masala.