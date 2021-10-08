Watch: Community surprises teen who lost her snow globe collection

It is good to have people in your life who will always have your back. It could be someone from your family, a friend or even your neighbour. In a heartfelt video, residents of Thornton, Colorado have proved that community love does exist and how!

In a short video that has gone viral, residents stepped up to surprise a 15-year-old girl who had lost her cherished snow globe collection in a freak accident. The girl Janae, who has a rare genetic condition known as Williams Syndrome, loved to collect snow globes but her entire collection got shattered in an accident.

Hoping to cheer up the teen with a few snow globes, her aunt posted on community platform Nextdoor. Things pretty much went out of control after that, to the pleasant surprise of both Janae and her aunt.

Watch the video here.

Much to their amazement, the neighbourhood donated not a handful, but 80 snow globes of various sizes and patterns, according to Nextdoor.

In the video shared by the platform, Janae comes home to the wonderful sight of an array of snow globes lined up on a table and turns emotional. The girl tears up as she slowly takes in the surprise, then picks one of the globes and plays the music on it.

The tight-knit community’s act left netizens too misty-eyed. One user wrote, “Such wonderful neighbors!!! Beautiful!!!.”

Another user admitted to getting emotional after watching the video as she wrote, “So Happy for her, but, can’t stop crying at the beauty of the heart.”