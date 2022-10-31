Commentator climbs atop stadium during T20 World Cup. Watch stunning video

The game of cricket is incomplete without commentary that keeps the viewers hooked on the match. Commentary plays an integral role in keeping viewers updated and also provides interesting tidbits related to the game. While you imagine commentators sitting comfortably in a box where they have a vantage view of the stadium, the broadcasters during the ICC T20 match between Pakistan and Netherlands were literally up in the sky.

During the game at the Optus Stadium in Perth, commentator Natalie Germanos was seen wearing a harness as she climbed atop the stadium to commentate on the match. A video of her, along with the crew commentating from atop the stadium, was posted by the ICC’s Instagram page Sunday.

Describing the view atop the stadium as “spectacular”, she says “it will take a long time to find a better view than this”. She says the weather is a bit chilli but it is worth it for this “absolutely magnificent view”. “The best seat to watch a cricket match from?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Unbelievable Commentry Ever,” commented an Instagram user. “Imagine ABD hitting their camera,” said another. “Chris gayle wants to know your position,” posted a third.

Germanos also shared photos from the top of the stadium on her personal Instagram account.

Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets to register their first win of the tournament after losing their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe. Batting first, Netherlands could only score 91 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Pakistan chased the target with 37 balls to spare with Mohammad Rizwan scoring 49 runs.