‘This is gold’: Comedian’s spoof mimicking Trump and others for their Diwali wishes is a hit online

As Indians celebrated Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in the country, political leaders from around the world joined in to wish all. Now, a comedian’s mimicry of world leaders wishing on Diwali has started a laughter riot online.
New York-based comedian Feraz Shere took to social media to share a spoof where he tries to recreate message from Donald Trump to Justin Trudeau. The video has impressed netizens.
Watch the video here:
Happy Diwali from Biden, Trump, Obama, Trudeau, and Bernie! #Diwali #Diwali2020 #Diwaliwishes #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2020 #Diya #FestivalofLights pic.twitter.com/lFJ21KhBth
— Feraz.Shere (@FerazShere) November 14, 2020
Impressed by the spoof many said ‘make him the next president’. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:
Brilliant. Absolutely.#HappyDeepavali https://t.co/XEhDlAFBsC
— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) November 15, 2020
Make him the next president.. 🤣🤣🤣
PRICELESS!! 👏👏👌👌#HappyDiwali2020 https://t.co/L0SkV2k6N0
— Shubham Misra 🧠 (@SBM_4007) November 15, 2020
Class. Epic. Different strokes for different folks #Diwali2020 https://t.co/htGnvCJlNr
— Vipin (@viplak123) November 15, 2020
This is even better than the original ones especially President Trump’s mimicry 😅 https://t.co/ij3cxcY36m
— VΔIБｻΔV︻┳╦═ 🇮🇳 (@vaibhav_milan) November 15, 2020
You cant have better diwali wishes than this 😀 https://t.co/y2L5njrhaf
— PratikNayak (@lifewithpratik) November 15, 2020
Brilliant.!!!
I enjoyed Trump’s part the most.😂😂👌
“It was a total mess.”🤣🤣
— Ritesh Mahato (@Ritesh_7l) November 15, 2020
Trumps competition for even Diyas was the best!!!
I literally laughed loudly!!
😆😆😆
— Om Singh (@Omsingh228) November 15, 2020
Master piece. Hilarious as hell!! Joe’s dialogues were the best, well connected election part into it.
Try making next time looking into camera (at us)
— قصہ_مختصر (@visit_laiq) November 14, 2020
