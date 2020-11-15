scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 15, 2020
‘This is gold’: Comedian’s spoof mimicking Trump and others for their Diwali wishes is a hit online

Poking fun at each of the politicians be it mocking Trump for his takes on Diyas, or jokingly saying how Diwali parties have aunties for matchmaking in voice of Barack Obama, hoping they would be better than 'Seema Aunty' -- the video has netizens impressed online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 15, 2020 1:09:36 pm
People loved his on point mimicry and how he was able to recreate each of his voices.

As Indians celebrated Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in the country, political leaders from around the world joined in to wish all. Now, a comedian’s mimicry of world leaders wishing on Diwali has started a laughter riot online.

New York-based comedian Feraz Shere took to social media to share a spoof where he tries to recreate message from Donald Trump to Justin Trudeau. The video has impressed netizens.

Watch the video here:

Impressed by the spoof many said ‘make him the next president’. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

