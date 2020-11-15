‘This is gold’: Comedian’s spoof mimicking Trump and others for their Diwali wishes is a hit online

People loved his on point mimicry and how he was able to recreate each of his voices. (Donald Trump, FerazShere/ Twitter)

As Indians celebrated Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in the country, political leaders from around the world joined in to wish all. Now, a comedian’s mimicry of world leaders wishing on Diwali has started a laughter riot online.

New York-based comedian Feraz Shere took to social media to share a spoof where he tries to recreate message from Donald Trump to Justin Trudeau. The video has impressed netizens.

Watch the video here:

Impressed by the spoof many said ‘make him the next president’. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

This is even better than the original ones especially President Trump’s mimicry 😅 https://t.co/ij3cxcY36m — VΔIБｻΔV︻┳╦═ 🇮🇳 (@vaibhav_milan) November 15, 2020

You cant have better diwali wishes than this 😀 https://t.co/y2L5njrhaf — PratikNayak (@lifewithpratik) November 15, 2020

Brilliant.!!!

I enjoyed Trump’s part the most.😂😂👌

“It was a total mess.”🤣🤣 — Ritesh Mahato (@Ritesh_7l) November 15, 2020

Trumps competition for even Diyas was the best!!!

I literally laughed loudly!!

😆😆😆 — Om Singh (@Omsingh228) November 15, 2020

Master piece. Hilarious as hell!! Joe’s dialogues were the best, well connected election part into it. Try making next time looking into camera (at us) — قصہ_مختصر (@visit_laiq) November 14, 2020

