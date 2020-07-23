scorecardresearch
Video of woman’s bizarre process to cook fried rice leaves a ‘bad taste’ in netizens’ mouth

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 3 lakh times with many commenting on the bizarre process. However, many also praised the comedian for his animated reactions to the rice recipe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2020 7:18:21 pm
man critics woman cooking rice viral video, cooking rice backwards, washing rice, In the 7.55-minute clip, the woman is attempting to teach people how to make egg fried rice.

While there are various methods to cook fried rice and is a perfect way to use up leftover rice, a woman on a cooking show came up with a bizarre recipe to make the dish and the video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Popular YouTuber and stand-up comedian Nigel NG shared a clip on his channel, reviewing the recipe along with a caption that read, “Uncle Roger DISGUSTED by this Egg Fried Rice Video.”

In the 7.55-minute clip, the woman is seen teaching people a simple recipe for egg fried rice. While she manages to cook the rice properly, it is only when she washes and strains the cooked rice that has left netizens with a “bad taste”. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

