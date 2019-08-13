Comedian, who mistakenly got invited for dental talk, leaves netizens in splits

A case of mistaken identity has left netizens in splits. Recently, when a comedian mistakenly got an invitation to talk at a conference on dentistry and oral health in London, she decided to make the most out of it and the internet can’t get enough of it.

Paula Skaggs was mistakenly invited via email to talk at the 3rd International Conference on Dentistry and Oral Health in London, UK. “Based on your expertise we would like to invite you as a Speaker or Delegate at this conference,” read the email. But instead of letting the sender know that they got hold of the wrong person, Skaggs decided to take the conversation ahead and even went on to pitch ideas for the talk, of course with a twist of humour.

She replied to the sender with a “huge thank you” and also said,” I’ de be honoured to speak at your conference”.

She even took the conversation a tad bit further by pitching in ideas for her talk.

Arts, Crafts, Teeth…and YOU: SDimple, Fun Art Projects to do with Dscarded Teeth” read one while another read “Teeth! What are they Good for? (Absolutely nothing), Think again, Buddy”: An In-Depth Look into How Teeth can be beneficial:”

Many reacted to her Tweet and appreciated her sense of humour. Here are some reactions:

