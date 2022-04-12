Comedian tries to roast Universal Studios for not hiring him. This is what he got

Getting rejected from a job can make one resentful towards the employer. A New York-based comedian and musician, Dylan Adler, took this resentment a step forward and made a video that went viral.

In the 16-second clip, Adler is seen at what appears to be a Universal Studios tourist property. Adler watches as the studio dancers dressed like the students of Durmstrang Institute do a dance routine from the Harry Potter franchise. Suddenly as the performance ends, Adler appears in front of the crowd and does a backflip as some people curiously turn back to see him.

While sharing this video Monday, Adler wrote, “I was rejected from being a dancer at universal studios so I came to watch their first show”. So far, the video has been viewed over 3.9 million times and has gathered more than 91,000 views.

Adler’s move has not gone down well with netizens as many called him out for being resentful. A Twitter user commented, “This is like if McDonald’s told me I couldn’t work there and I decided to make a pb&j in front of them.” Another person remarked, “If I had to explain what 2nd hand embarrassment was to somebody i would show them this video.”

However, some people did come to Adler’s defence and wrote how the act was a joke. “People on twitter not realising this is an obvious joke like some of u r very stupid,” a user commented. The person further explained, “Like he’s SUPPOSED to look like a clown in this scenario like that’s the POINT y’all telling him he’s embarrassing like that’s THE JOKE!!!”