Comedian Stephen Fry shares ‘Aadarsh Balak’ chart hung in his doctor’s clinic

While pictorial charts are often used to teach children various objects such as types of fruits, flowers, body parts and more in India, a particular one showcasing “Ideal behaviour” has caught comedian Stephen Fry attention. Titled, “An ideal boy/Aadarsh Balak,” the chart features various good habits a boy should inculcate.

Taking to Twitter, Fry wrote, “Decidedly odd of my doctor to hang this in his surgery. I’ve tried to live up to it though. Haven’t managed to “Pray Almighty” or “Join NCC”, otherwise I’m getting there.”

Decidedly odd of my doctor to hang this in his surgery. I’ve tried to live up to it though. Haven’t managed to “Pray Almighty” or “Join NCC”, otherwise I’m getting there. pic.twitter.com/Dl52jaqang — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 19, 2019

The post, which went viral with over four thousand likes, left many amused. Moreover, some also wondered if there a girl version of it to which Fry posted another chart showcasing “Bad habits”.

I’m afraid to say that the closest I could find was this … make of it what you will pic.twitter.com/m5Yc6uvg1T — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 19, 2019

The post was flooded with hilarious replies, with many wondering why one has to be an “Ideal boy.”

