Comedian Stephen Fry shares ‘Aadarsh Balak’ chart hung in his doctor’s clinic

The post, which went viral with over four thousand likes, left many amused. Moreover, some also wondered if there was a girl version of it to which Fry responded with another chart showcasing "Bad habits".

Taking to Twitter, Stephen Fry wrote, “Decidedly odd of my doctor to hang this in his surgery. I’ve tried to live up to it though. Haven’t managed to “Pray Almighty” or “Join NCC”, otherwise I’m getting there.”

While pictorial charts are often used to teach children various objects such as types of fruits, flowers, body parts and more in India, a particular one showcasing “Ideal behaviour” has caught comedian Stephen Fry attention. Titled, “An ideal boy/Aadarsh Balak,” the chart features various good habits a boy should inculcate.

Moreover, some also wondered if there a girl version of it to which Fry posted another chart showcasing "Bad habits".

The post was flooded with hilarious replies, with many wondering why one has to be an “Ideal boy.”

