Comedian from East Africa recreates SRK’s iconic ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ scene and its hilarious

The comedian recreated the scene where Rahul, played by SRK, and Anjali, played by Kajol, meet for the first time after their college days (Source: chatumandota/Instagram)

Whether be it in India or across the world, Shah Rukh Khan commends tremendous fan following and popularity. From his signature ‘open arms’ pose to some of his memorable dialogues, social media is flooded with numerous videos of people imitating King Khan.

Recently, a comedian from East Africa made a video recreating a scene from “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and adding a dash of humour to it. The comedian recreated the scene where Rahul, played by Khan, and Anjali, played by Kajol, meet for the first time after their college days.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online by Instagram user @chatumandota, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and amused many.

However, this is not the first time people have recreated SRK’s scenes. Earlier, a spoof of ‘Bole Chudiyan’ by an Indonesian fan had impressed Bollywood fans on the internet. Here, take a look:

