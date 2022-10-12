scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Comedian’s claim about being fastest reader in the world has netizens in splits

Josh Alfred claimed to read 1,679 pages in two seconds in a hilarious skit.

A skit by Nigerian comedian Josh Alfred (popularly known as Josh2Funny) in which he claims to be the fastest reader in the world is going viral. In the skit, Alfred shows up for an audition at what appears to be the mock set of a television show such as “America’s Got Talent”.

Once he gets on the stage, Alfred claims that he is the fastest reader in the world and can read 1,679 pages in two seconds. The judges say that as per the Guinness World Records, the recorded fastest reader in the world can manage to read 80 pages per minute

However, Alfred again asserts his claim. Asked to show his reading talent, Alfred picks up a book and skims through it while rapidly saying gibberish. He follows the same act with a few books. Judges express their bewilderment and say that they did not understand anything. In response, the comedian explains that since he read everything very fast, it was impossible for anyone to understand him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Alfred (@josh2funny)

The clip of this whole interaction was posted on Alfred’s Instagram page on September 2, but since then has been widely circulated across social media platforms.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user said, “Sometimes I genuinely feel that Josh is not well, because what is this??? 🤣🤣”. Another user wrote, “In his defense, he said he is the fastest reader in the world. It has nothing to do with understanding what he read 😅”.

