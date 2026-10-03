Mexico’s National Guard has a new recruit: An 8-inch Chihuahua

Mexico’s National Guard has a new recruit who is considerably smaller than the force’s usual canine members. Comando, a 13-month-old Chihuahua weighing about 15 pounds (7 kg) and standing roughly 8 inches (21 cm) tall, has joined the force as both a mascot and a search-and-rescue dog.

The tiny dog recently took part in a training session in Mexico City, where he was seen wearing a miniature tactical vest, goggles and a small camera mounted on his head. Footage from the session showed Comando making his way down a staircase before being greeted affectionately by officers. The video has since attracted widespread attention online, Reuters reported.

Unlike the larger German Shepherds and Labrador Retrievers that make up much of Mexico’s canine force, Comando is being trained for search-and-rescue work despite his size.

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Mexico’s National Guard has around 350 dogs, according to Reuters, with larger breeds making up the bulk of its working canine unit.

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Comando, an adopted Chihuahua, has become Mexico’s smallest National Guard member, helping the force build community trust in Mexico City despite its 350 dogs being mostly large breeds https://t.co/yhxVKoxst4 pic.twitter.com/Y3OESn2k2H — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2026

Comando was adopted by the security force around six months ago from the northern state of Chihuahua, The Guardian reported. He had previously lived with an elderly couple who eventually took him to a rescue centre after they could no longer care for him.

His role, however, extends beyond training exercises. According to Reuters, Comando has appeared at school events, civic ceremonies and community outreach programmes, and also took part in Mexico’s Independence Day parade.

Lieutenant Debora Hernandez said the Chihuahua could help the public see a more approachable side of the security force. She said Comando would hopefully remind people that “beneath the uniform, we are human beings,” Reuters reported.

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The BBC reported that his role as a mascot is also part of an effort to project a friendlier image of the National Guard as its military role in Mexico continues to expand.

For now, Comando has become a distinctive presence within a force more accustomed to working with much larger dogs. His miniature gear — including the tactical vest, goggles, helmet and head-mounted camera — has made him an unlikely but increasingly recognisable member of Mexico’s National Guard.