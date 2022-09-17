scorecardresearch
Colombian man’s ingenuity to help people cross flooded roads goes viral

The video of a man ferrying people across the road on a push cart was reportedly taken in Barranquilla in Colombia.

It is said that the first rule of a successful business is ‘find a need and fill it’. A practical implementation of this rule was seen in a video that is now going viral.

The video, reportedly taken in Barranquilla in Colombia, shows a man ferrying pedestrians across a flooded road in a type of makeshift push cart, and he is seen taking money for his service.

Boarding the pushcart would help people cross the road without getting their shoes wet. The video, posted on a popular Reddit community named r/Damnthatsinteresting on September 16, has gathered over 60,000 likes.

Commenting on the now-viral video, a Reddit user wrote, “I have to walk to work. Sometimes through water when it’s rainy. The feeling of having your sneakers squish with each step ALL DAY, it’s awful.”

Netizens also recalled how sometimes people would create problems and then sell solutions for it. “I was driving through Tijuana, and me and my Mexican friend saw a smashed up road and then right around the corner someone selling tires and my buddy was like he for sure jackhammered the road lmao”, a Reddit user remarked.

This is not the first time that inundated urban infrastructure has forced people to find innovative ways of passing through flooded streets. Earlier this month, a video from Bangalore that showed a group of youngsters travelling inside the bucket of an excavator amid gushing waters went viral.

