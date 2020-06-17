Artist turns Elon Musk’s viral tweets into illustrations that are now part of a colouring book

The artistic interpretation of Elon Musk’s tweets has been turned into a colouring book for all. (Source: @_ill_ink/Twitter) The artistic interpretation of Elon Musk’s tweets has been turned into a colouring book for all. (Source: @_ill_ink/Twitter)

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk loves Twitter and has posted everything from cryptic tweets to memes, that have created buzz and controversy. One woman has now come up with artistic interpretations of these tweets and they’re part of a colouring book that costs $30 (Rs 2284).

Titled The Illuminated Tweets of Elon Musk, the 52-page colouring book has sketches based on the billionaire entrepreneur’s tweets from July 2016 to May 2020. Colorado-based artist Salina Gomez, who is popularly known as Ill Ink online, has come up with the sketches that are arranged in a chronological order in the book. This is expected to allow people to understand the changes in Musk’s vision and development.

“Musk’s Twitter feed, once I had found it, brought me a lot of joy,” Gomez wrote on her Kickstarter page. “I decided to take on the role of a gonzo editorial cartoonist reading the Musk Twitter Headlines, subjectively interpreting them in a whimsical, positive manner, all the while immersing myself in the Twitterverse experience.”

“I wanted to keep the book light-hearted. There is a page dedicated to a ‘Jupiter is big’ tweet, which is literally just a huge drawing of Jupiter.” Another image show group of people sitting around a huge table, with the planets sketched at the foreground based on Musk’s poll for “Make the Mars technocracy real” where over 92 per cent people voted for yes.

Another picture captures the excitement of Musk’s tweet which mentioned the first private passenger for a voyage around the moon, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

Saying that mostly editorial cartoons focus on societal ills and corruption, the young illustrator said she wanted to set herself apart.

“I wanted (and needed) to counterbalance the world’s problems with positive and hopeful content. Not only was Elon Musk the perfect person to focus the project’s energy on, I wouldn’t have even come up with the project if it weren’t for him. Musk is a once in a lifetime entrepreneur, engineer and visionary… and I think it is right to say that this book is a byproduct of his profound determination to dream big,” she added.

The crowdfunding campaign has created some buzz online already and the artist said she was overwhelmed with support.

(Source: illink/kickstarter)Promising rewards to fellow Musk followers, the artist has also created a special poster just for a campaign. Based on one of her favourite pages, ‘the Cyborg Dragon’ poster is basically a whimsically coloured version of the April 2018 tweet: “Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon.”

People who have backed the project and pledged to buy the book will receive their orders in time for Christmas. Gomez said she planned to send out 200 signed copies of her book starting October.

