Artist turns Elon Musk’s viral tweets into illustrations that are now part of a colouring book

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk loves Twitter and has posted everything from cryptic tweets to memes, that have created buzz and controversy. One woman has now come up with artistic interpretations of these tweets and they’re part of a colouring book that costs $30 (Rs 2284).
Titled The Illuminated Tweets of Elon Musk, the 52-page colouring book has sketches based on the billionaire entrepreneur’s tweets from July 2016 to May 2020. Colorado-based artist Salina Gomez, who is popularly known as Ill Ink online, has come up with the sketches that are arranged in a chronological order in the book. This is expected to allow people to understand the changes in Musk’s vision and development.
“Musk’s Twitter feed, once I had found it, brought me a lot of joy,” Gomez wrote on her Kickstarter page. “I decided to take on the role of a gonzo editorial cartoonist reading the Musk Twitter Headlines, subjectively interpreting them in a whimsical, positive manner, all the while immersing myself in the Twitterverse experience.”
Found a bunch of the analog pages I colored along the way for therapy. The pages no longer have the tweet box on the front of the art. In the book it’s on the back of the page, so it doesn’t interrupt the art design and so when the page is pulled out of the book (if one chooses to do so) the tweet remains with it on the back for reference. #coloringbook #colouringbook #coloring #spacex #tesla #elonmusk #futurism
“I wanted to keep the book light-hearted. There is a page dedicated to a ‘Jupiter is big’ tweet, which is literally just a huge drawing of Jupiter.” Another image show group of people sitting around a huge table, with the planets sketched at the foreground based on Musk’s poll for “Make the Mars technocracy real” where over 92 per cent people voted for yes.
Another picture captures the excitement of Musk’s tweet which mentioned the first private passenger for a voyage around the moon, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.
I edited Maezawa’s and Musk’s faces and cleaned up the lines a bit on their clothes. They looked too generic before and you couldn’t really tell at all that it was Musk and Maezawa looked too young. This is the #DearMoon page. Maezawa is currently training right now as an astronaut so he can take 8 artists with him on the journey around the moon! #SpaceX #yusakumaezawa #elonmusk #moon #darksideofthemoon #crewdragon #coloringpage #colouringpage #coloringbook #colouringbook
Saying that mostly editorial cartoons focus on societal ills and corruption, the young illustrator said she wanted to set herself apart.
“I wanted (and needed) to counterbalance the world’s problems with positive and hopeful content. Not only was Elon Musk the perfect person to focus the project’s energy on, I wouldn’t have even come up with the project if it weren’t for him. Musk is a once in a lifetime entrepreneur, engineer and visionary… and I think it is right to say that this book is a byproduct of his profound determination to dream big,” she added.
Looking back on the beginning of the coloring book project years ago. The Raptor’s first firing was one of the first pages I drew (and colored). This was when the tweets were still on the front of the page. Today @SpaceX will be launching two astronauts to the ISS in the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission. This is the flight that will determine the Crew’s readiness to transport humans around the solar system. The Raptor engines are pushing this all forward. This is so exciting. One of these days I need to get to a launch to feel it in person. ⚡️🚀 #spacex #crewdragon #elonmusk #interplanetary #coloringbook #colouringbook
The crowdfunding campaign has created some buzz online already and the artist said she was overwhelmed with support.
(Source: illink/kickstarter)Promising rewards to fellow Musk followers, the artist has also created a special poster just for a campaign. Based on one of her favourite pages, ‘the Cyborg Dragon’ poster is basically a whimsically coloured version of the April 2018 tweet: “Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon.”
People who have backed the project and pledged to buy the book will receive their orders in time for Christmas. Gomez said she planned to send out 200 signed copies of her book starting October.
