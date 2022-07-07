Clip of colour-changing octopus leaves netizens in awe

Octopuses are one of the most fascinating marine animals. There are around 300 species of octopuses in the world, many of whom can change their colour and texture.

A video capturing the stunning colour-changing ability of an octopus is going viral on social media. The video, shot by marine enthusiast Nick Ruberg, shows an octopus changing its colour into inky black as the camera approaches it. In the next few seconds, the octopus changes not only its colour but also its texture to match the ocean floor and camouflages itself.

The viral video, shot in 2017 in Ponta Do Ouro, a town in Mozambique, had gone viral earlier too and is again being circulated online.

A popular science-based account on Twitter named Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience), shared Nick Ruberg’s video Wednesday.The tweet soon went viral with over one lakh likes.

An incredible example of color changing and camouflage by an octopus filmed off the coast of Mozambique. Credit: Nick Rubergpic.twitter.com/PBY4tXcCTy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 6, 2022

And texture changing. Don’t forget the texture changing. — Alex (@aif_alex) July 6, 2022

Great footage in amongst the dead corral and it’s running because the human is chancing it and they’ve seen just how neglectful & damaging humans can be to other life forms homes on this planet. — TraderBoo (@Paulsl46) July 6, 2022

You’ll never convince me that they’re not aliens. — Dexter Remmick, Starfleet (@LtC_Remmick) July 7, 2022

I firmly believe that the Octopus is of extra terrestrial origin. It’s abilities and intelligence are unmatched on this planet. — Brett Meyer (@meyerphysics) July 7, 2022

You know octopuses actually have light reflecting properties like how chameleons have light reflecting crystals to camouflage and If I had the power of the mantis shrimp then I would be invincible. because it turns water into plasma by punching and creating cavitation bubbles. — kaleb vroom (@KalebVroom) July 6, 2022

Leave these MAGNIFICENT creatures alone!! They are superior to humans in every way, to boot. Love and Respect ALL animals like this incredible octopus. — Jennifer Forest (@fvmarketing) July 7, 2022

anyone that argues that all nature’s beauty and wonder is simply an accident, they should look closer at these amazing creatures. — Kaila Weisz (@aynweisz) July 6, 2022

The ocean is a crazy place. There’s just millions of things like THIS just down there https://t.co/OyrV2fcdpW — Mack (@MindofDMack) July 7, 2022

According to Ocean Conservancy, a non-profit environmental advocacy group, many cephalopods like octopuses have specialised cells that are encased around a sac called the cytoplasmic sacculus. These sacs are filled with pigments like red, black, or yellow. When an octopus stretches the sac more pigment appears on the octopus’s body, while when they shrink the octopus goes back to its normal colour.

Octopuses change their colour to camouflage against predators or to show aggression as they warn other marine animals against attacking them.