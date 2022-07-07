scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Clip of colour-changing octopus leaves netizens in awe

Octopuses change colours to camouflage against predators or to show aggression as they warn other marine animals against attacking them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 6:28:57 pm
Colour changing octopus, viral colour changing octopus, stunning video of colour changing octopuses, octopus conspiracy theory, Indian ExpressThe viral video, shot in 2017 in Ponta Do Ouro, a town in Mozambique, had gone viral earlier too and is again being circulated online.

Octopuses are one of the most fascinating marine animals. There are around 300 species of octopuses in the world, many of whom can change their colour and texture.

A video capturing the stunning colour-changing ability of an octopus is going viral on social media. The video, shot by marine enthusiast Nick Ruberg, shows an octopus changing its colour into inky black as the camera approaches it. In the next few seconds, the octopus changes not only its colour but also its texture to match the ocean floor and camouflages itself.

ALSO READ |Diver helps octopus to get rid of plastic cup, old video triggers conversation on plastic pollution

The viral video, shot in 2017 in Ponta Do Ouro, a town in Mozambique, had gone viral earlier too and is again being circulated online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Ruberg (@rubergnick)

A popular science-based account on Twitter named Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience), shared Nick Ruberg’s video Wednesday.The tweet soon went viral with over one lakh likes.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “anyone that argues that all nature’s beauty and wonder is simply an accident, they should look closer at these amazing creatures.”

According to Ocean Conservancy, a non-profit environmental advocacy group, many cephalopods like octopuses have specialised cells that are encased around a sac called the cytoplasmic sacculus. These sacs are filled with pigments like red, black, or yellow. When an octopus stretches the sac more pigment appears on the octopus’s body, while when they shrink the octopus goes back to its normal colour.

Best of Express Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
More Premium Stories >>

Octopuses change their colour to camouflage against predators or to show aggression as they warn other marine animals against attacking them.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement