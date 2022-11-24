scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

‘Phew, he’s not gay’: Colorado shooter’s father reacts as he learns son killed five in a queer club

Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in USA Colorado Springs.

In a shocking video, Aaron Brink, the father of the Colorado Springs’ shooting accused is seen delivering homophobic statements in an interview with CBS News 8.

While reacting to the news of his son Anderson Lee Aldrich’s deadly shooting that killed five people and injured 25, Brink says, “They started telling me about the incident, a shooting… And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, phew… I am a conservative Republican.”

Continuing with his incoherent rambling, Brink says, “I praised him for violent behaviour really early. I told him it works. You’ll get immediate results.” He later says, “My opinion about gays is that it is not okay”.

The video of his anti-LGBTQ views and affinity for violence has gone viral. In the videos, it appears that Brink is inebriated.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Wow. More concerned his son might be gay than he killed innocent people. Sick and disgusting.”

As per the Daily Mail, Brink is trained in mixed martial arts and use to work as an MMA fighter and a porn star. He was previously convicted of battery against the shooter’s mother and was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment for importing marijuana.

On Sunday, his 22-year-old son opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside Club Q, an LGBTQ club that was also frequented by families. The shooter was subdued by Richard Fierro, an Army combat veteran. The Washington Post reported that two of Fierro’s friends are hospitalised after they were shot and his daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those killed.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 12:30:08 pm
