‘Phew, he’s not gay’: Colorado shooter’s father reacts as he learns son killed five in a queer club

In a shocking video, Aaron Brink, the father of the Colorado Springs’ shooting accused is seen delivering homophobic statements in an interview with CBS News 8.

While reacting to the news of his son Anderson Lee Aldrich’s deadly shooting that killed five people and injured 25, Brink says, “They started telling me about the incident, a shooting… And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, phew… I am a conservative Republican.”

Continuing with his incoherent rambling, Brink says, “I praised him for violent behaviour really early. I told him it works. You’ll get immediate results.” He later says, “My opinion about gays is that it is not okay”.

The video of his anti-LGBTQ views and affinity for violence has gone viral. In the videos, it appears that Brink is inebriated.

The Colorado shooter’s dad: “I praised him for violent behavior really early. I told him it works… You’ll get immediate results.” He then went on to praise the Colorado shooter’s grandpa, a MAGA Republican politician named Randy Voepel who supported the January 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/LAxevQwKDF — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 23, 2022

Imagine being relieved that your son is only a mass murderer and not a homosexual. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 23, 2022

Wow. More concerned his son might be gay than he killed innocent people. Sick and disgusting. — Design Dreamer (@DesignDreamer1) November 23, 2022

I can only imagine what might go through your mind if your child committed such a horrific, violent act…but “at least he’s not gay” definitely feels like a “failed at parenting” moment https://t.co/u46x9vm1RJ — TheDiva (@MusicalHell) November 23, 2022

Aldrich’s grandfather—Voepel’s father—is Randy Voepel, a so-called MAGA Republican in Southern California who lost his state assembly seat this year after being primaried by a more moderate female candidate. — Lisa Burnett (@aolanisausalito) November 23, 2022

He removed any doubt that the kid was radicalized at home. — NotafanofTrump 🌊🌻 (@ducksinmypool) November 23, 2022

He was on the show “Intervention” for a meth addiction. Looks and sounds like he’s back on it — Elizabeth F. (@underthesea62) November 23, 2022

He’s high as a kite. — Regina M (@Marston4ca42) November 23, 2022

As per the Daily Mail, Brink is trained in mixed martial arts and use to work as an MMA fighter and a porn star. He was previously convicted of battery against the shooter’s mother and was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment for importing marijuana.

On Sunday, his 22-year-old son opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside Club Q, an LGBTQ club that was also frequented by families. The shooter was subdued by Richard Fierro, an Army combat veteran. The Washington Post reported that two of Fierro’s friends are hospitalised after they were shot and his daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those killed.