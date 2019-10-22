An elderly couple’s photoshoot from their 72nd wedding anniversary is melting hearts

Not many couples can say they’ve been married for over 70 years, but Leonard and Shirley Matties from Colorado have been married 72 years and a photoshoot from their anniversary has gone viral online. The couple are presently living at a senior living facility in Burlington.

The staff of the Grace Manor Care Center—the assisted living facility where the couple live—organised a gown for Shirley on the occasion and organised the function on their anniversary. And the moment when the couple saw each other for the first time on the day struck a chord with many online.

Ardis Behrendsen, an employee at the facility shared pictures and a video on Facebook, calling it “the most beautiful experience” since she started working in healthcare.

“Not only was I able to get this beautiful bride a dress and doll her all up, but I was also able to take pictures of their very special day and capture the love and commitment they have for each other, even after 72 years,” Behrendsen’s wrote.

“Leonard and Shirley are such a beautiful example of what true love is and prove that when you truly love someone, you fix what is broken and love each other through all the hard times you may face. I can’t even begin to tell you how it felt to witness so much love and emotion today, seeing the look on Leonard’s face when I brought Shirley out was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen,” she wrote.

In the video, the nurse was seen bringing out the bride in a wheelchair wearing a baby pink gown that is paired with matching sneakers, while her husband waits in the hall. In the photos that went viral the elderly couple is seen hugging and kissing, while posing in front of their wedding photograph from decades ago.

One of the couple’s seven children, Carolyn Martell, told CBS News that her mother has dementia, which has been difficult for her father to understand.

“When I put that dress on her, and her makeup, and put the jewellery on her, her mind just came back. It was incredible,” Behrendsen told Yahoo News.