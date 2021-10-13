Colorado bull elk with a tyre stuck around its neck freed after two years

After almost two years of roaming around with a rubber tyre around its neck, a bull elk in Colorado was finally freed of the object. With the help of locals residents, the officials at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, US were able to tranquillize the animal and remove the tire stuck around its neck.

“The saga of the bull elk with a tyre around its neck is over. Thanks to the residents just south of Pine Junction on CR 126 for reporting its location, wildlife officers were able to free it of that tyre Saturday,” the official Twitter handle of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, North East region tweeted. Along with the tweet, they also posted a video of how the animal was freed by cutting off its antlers.

Watch the video here:

The saga of the bull elk with a tire around its neck is over. Thanks to the residents just south of Pine Junction on CR 126 for reporting its location, wildlife officers were able to free it of that tire Saturday. Story: https://t.co/WHfkfPuAck 📸’s courtesy of Pat Hemstreet pic.twitter.com/OcnceuZrpk — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

In another tweet, the park authority shared several clippings of the animal roaming around with the tyre on its neck, as well as a YouTube video of wildlife officer Scott Murdoch discussing how the tyre got there and the possibilities of removing it.

This 2020 video with wildlife officer Scott Murdoch discusses the possibilities of how the tire got on there and what it would take to remove the tire.https://t.co/Frwi3kaXlc — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

According to The Patriot News, Wildlife officers Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch located the animal on a private property near Pine Junction after being informed by a local resident.

Sharing details about the rescue of the four and half-year-old bull, weighing 600 pounds, Murdoch, “It was tight removing it. It was not easy for sure, we had to move it just right to get it off because we weren’t able to cut the steel in the bead of the tyre. Fortunately, the bull’s neck still had a little room to move.

“We would have preferred to cut the tyre and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tyre off in any way possible,” he told the news website.

Post the rescue, the officers said the animal was back on its feet “within minutes”, the report stated.

”The tyre was full of wet pine needles and dirt,” Murdoch told the news website. “So the pine needles, dirt and other debris basically filled the entire bottom half of the tyre. There was probably 10 pounds of debris in the tyre .”

According to the report, the officials became aware of the elk back in July 2019 but the animal would disappear for long periods of time.