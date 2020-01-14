Colombian runner loses sponsorship after kicking dog during race

Following the backlash on social media, the Alejandro later shared a video of himself apologising for his actions Following the backlash on social media, the Alejandro later shared a video of himself apologising for his actions

A Colombian runner, who kicked a dog while competing in the Saint Silvester Road Race in Caldas, lost out a sponsorship deal after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video, which went viral on several social media platforms, features Jamie Alejandro and other participants running up a street when a brown dog starts running beside them. However, as the runners reached the corner of the street, Alejandro kicked the dog who was trying to cross his path.

Following the backlash on social media, Alejandro later shared a video of himself apologising for his actions, the Dailymail reported. “I did not consider my actions. I have no excuses and I do not justify what I did. I hope I can repay for this somehow, maybe helping dogs in the street.”

However, Alejandro’s apology did little to convince the American sportswear company Under Armour, who released a statement stating that they were ending the endorsement deal and distancing itself from the Colombian runner, the news website reported.

The statement said: ‘Under Armour has ended its relation with Jaime Alejandro after the video came to light in recent days. ‘As a company, we do not tolerate any violence or behaviour that may harm or put animals in danger.’ Alejandro has not made a statement since Under Armour’s announcement. The Saint Silvester Road Race is a popular annual race which takes place on December 31 every year”

