Colombian fan got Messi tattoo on forehead after Argentina FIFA World Cup win. He regrets it now

When Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022, it was not only a dream come true for Argentinian supporters but many fans all over the world who grew up supporting Lionel Messi. Many fans felt that Messi fulfilled his legacy and etched his name in football folklore by winning the FIFA World Cup, the only major trophy missing from his trophy cabinet.

Swept by the Messi mania, many supporters tried doing different things to express their love for the PSG star. One of the most popular ways of expressing their love for Messi was getting a tattoo of his name or portrait.

On December 21, Mike Jambs, an influencer from Colombia, posted a video of getting Messi’s name inked on his forehead in a large font. On one side of his face, he tattooed ‘Dios’, or ‘God’ in Spanish, on the other side he got three stars, representing the number of times Argentina has won the World Cup. “Fulfilling the challenge,” he wrote as the caption.

However, Jambs has posted a video now, saying he regrets his Messi tattoo. “I regret having done the tattoo because instead of bringing me positive things, it’s led to lots of negative things, both personally and for my family. I didn’t think I’d be saying this so soon and I felt very proud of what I’d done in the first few days, but I now wish I hadn’t done it,” he shared in Spanish in the video, reported Metro.

“How far people go for the hunger of “fame” putting together this whole circus and the worst thing is that there are people who believe,” commented a user in Spanish. “How you’re going to regret having the greatest of all time. Don’t say that bro,” said another.