Students at this college came up with speeches, songs and music for the funeral of a fish

With a bow-tie, Loompa the fish was laid inside a coffin made out of a pen box. With a bow-tie, Loompa the fish was laid inside a coffin made out of a pen box.

A group of students in University of Texas in Austin recently organised a funeral service for a fish that lived in an aquarium on campus. The detailed funderal service for Loompa the fish featured music, song and a eulogy, and was attended by students from an entire dormitory. A video of the service has now taken social media by storm.

First-year students decided to organise a solemn service to honour the life of a silver carp named Loompa, “the beloved brother of Oompa”, after it passed away suddenly towards the end of January. Flyers asked people to dress in black and bring “respect and tears” to the service at the Honors Quad Courtyard in the campus.

today my dorm had a funeral for a fish. longhorns are a different breed. pic.twitter.com/UpIHilyylx — echo n. (@echonattinger) February 2, 2020

The ceremony saw mourning, songs and the dead fish was placed in a makeshift coffin that was fashioned out of a pen case. The fish was also adorned with a bow-tie and students solemnly carried the casket to the service.

Here’s another video of the service:

Hosted on a weekend, there was a great turnout for the evening service. One student sang the Lady Gaga song Shallow and the service ended with the cremation of the fish in the courtyard.

SOMEONE COVERED SHALLOW FOR LOOMPA pic.twitter.com/QYQFdgIswF — echo n. (@echonattinger) February 2, 2020

oh believe me loompa’s funeral had taps. shoutout to the trumpet kid. pic.twitter.com/QWdTJzCLzs — echo n. (@echonattinger) February 2, 2020

Had a funeral for my friends fish,

Over 200 people showed up but @McConaughey was NOT one of them, nonetheless it was touching and a lovely evening ☺️#fishfuneral #hookem #wellmissyouloompa #loompafuneral pic.twitter.com/09JCJGezGW — Janelle Mendoza (@janelleymardely) February 2, 2020

The videos and photos went viral on social media. While people were touched by the ceremony, some criticised the use of a barbecue grill to conduct the cremation.

All lives matter😢😭 — LARCOPE (@fvcknmykail) February 3, 2020

rest in peace legend 🙏❤️ — ale* (@alexan4ruh) February 3, 2020

THEY GAVE HOMEBOY A BOW AND EVERYTHING 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SmvOlUTALv — jessica (@jessicvmtz) February 3, 2020

It’s to represent the stories that won’t be told because of their death — rio (@_Ariion_) February 3, 2020

I can only wish for a funeral as memorable as Loompa’s. — Jack (@JackaRaney) February 1, 2020

I love this office episode https://t.co/1SkECvm9OH — Brittani Fletcher (@brittbratt3500) February 3, 2020

rip loompa u will b missed 😞💔 oompa will carry on the family name https://t.co/WbIsAkraN3 — tien *｡ﾟ⋆ (@suptien) February 3, 2020

My condolences go out to the family 🥺 https://t.co/tMq9TM7vUe — JD📴 (@wuddupjustin) February 2, 2020

they lit up the fish??? that’s not a funeral that’s a cookout 😭😭 https://t.co/QeZHK0Pj1z — czar & friends (@czarandfriends) February 3, 2020

wait did they just publicly cremate a fish ??? IM💀 https://t.co/4418BV4DZl — hannah lopez (@hannuhhlopez) February 3, 2020

