College professor carries baby for three hours so that mother can attend class

A college professor is being praised for her gesture to support a student, a young mother, who couldn’t find a babysitter for her little son. The professor allowed her student to bring the child to class and then carried the baby for three hours, as the boy’s mother sat in class and took notes. The heartwarming gesture of the professor is being praised on the internet and she’s being called a “hero” and “saint”.

The gesture by Dr. Ramata Sissoko Cissé’ went viral after her daughter shared a photo of her and explained what she had done. Cissé, who is an assistant professor of biology for anatomy and physiology at Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, told Yahoo Lifestyle that the young mother contacted her to ask if she could bring her son along for the morning class since her babysitter had cancelled at the last moment.

“I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children,” the proud daughter wrote online sharing the beautiful moment online.

my mom is my role model. her student couldn’t find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE hour class with the baby on her back & fed him. I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children. pic.twitter.com/6yuynJhuPw — Annadote 💊 (@AnnaKhadejah) September 20, 2019

People were delighted to see how the teacher carried the baby on her back and was were moved by how peacefully the boy slept. Many of Cissé’s students said that she was the best teacher they had and she’s known for her kindness and support.

Here’s how people reacted to the photo:

”She asked if she could bring the baby with her to class because she had missed a class already and did not want to be behind,” Cissé told Yahoo Lifestyle, adding that the student had an upcoming exam.

“In my native Mali, we used sheets and other pieces of fabric to securely carry babies on our backs,” the 51-year-old professor said, explaining how she had decided to carry the child.