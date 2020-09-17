scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 17, 2020
A story involving a student, a Monsters Inc statue and a letter is winning the internet

The story of how a student managed to get a statue of one of the lead characters from the animated hit Monsters, Inc is warming hearts on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 17, 2020 2:21:15 pm
student mike wazowski statue from stranger, lyssachanel mike wazowski, mike wazowski, mike wazowski statue, mike wazowski twitter, monster university, monster university mike, monsters inc, monsters inc mike, trending news, indian expressThe story spread joy online and many lauded the owner for his kind gesture.

A story involving a student and the statue of a beloved animated character in a yard is one of the most tweeted about stories on the internet.

Alyssa Martinez from California was all set to begin her course at the University of California and while checking out the area near the campus, she noticed a statue of one of the lead characters from hit animated film Monsters, Inc. in someone’s front yard.

She then posted a picture of the Mike Wazowski statue on Snapchat with the caption: “He will be mine”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Martinez then wrote a letter for the owner of the statue explaining why she feels it would be a “great addition” to their dormitory when they move in by the month-end.

“My roommate and I drive past your magnificent Mike Wazowski statue every day and feel that he would be a great addition to our dorm,” she wrote in the handwritten note.

student mike wazowski statue from stranger, lyssachanel mike wazowski, mike wazowski, mike wazowski statue, mike wazowski twitter, monster university, monster university mike, monsters inc, monsters inc mike, trending news, indian express The fresher’s letter to the statue’s old owner. (Source: lyssachanel/ Twitter)

“We would take great care of him and display him in the entrance of our home so he can greet our guests. Although money is tight right now, being that I am a college student, I am willing to pay for Mike. As a class of 2020 graduate who has had to face many obstacles, I feel that this would be the light at the end of the tunnel,” she wrote, adding it’s a “very serious inquiry”.

The owner of the statue, Rob, texted in reply to the letter to say that he was willing to part with the statue for free.

“Thank you for your interest with Mike. He’s been around the home for a very long time but over time we just [lost] interest as he was damaged a few times and was somewhat fixed. I don’t mind letting him go to someone else that can give him the attention he used to get,” he wrote.

Asking the young student not to worry about the payment, he added: “Don’t worry about the payment, as a young adult you have many other things to focus on right now. All I ask is when I let Mike go if I can take a picture of the new owners with Mike so I can send [it] to my daughters.”

student mike wazowski statue from stranger, lyssachanel mike wazowski, mike wazowski, mike wazowski statue, mike wazowski twitter, monster university, monster university mike, monsters inc, monsters inc mike, trending news, indian express The owner won hearts online as he refused to take any money from the student just starting college. (Source: lyssachanel/Twitter)

Martinez then coordinated with the statue’s owner to take the statue and later posted the entire story on Twitter with the caption “A series of fortunate events” and a picture with the statue.

The tweet got more than 8.9 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the story:

As netizens sought photos of the statue in its new home, Martinez tweeted: “Waiting till I move into my dorm! also can’t wait to show off the Halloween costume we have planned for him”.

