Thursday, April 21, 2022
College baseball pitcher attacks opponent after home run, video sparks debate

During a game between North Central Texas College (NCTC) and Weatherford in Texas, NCTC’s Josh Phillips was attacked by Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 21, 2022 6:01:52 pm
texas college baseball, pitcher attacks opponent texas, nctc vs Weatherford, viral college baseball brawl, indian expressThe game was suspended after the brawl.

On-field spat and hustling are not new in any kind of sports around the world. However, the altercation witnessed at an American college baseball game recently has left all stunned online. Many, including professional players, shared their opinion about the scuffle.

During a game between North Central Texas College (NCTC) and Weatherford in Texas on Wednesday, NCTC’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead home run off Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward. Apparently, the Weatherford pitcher was quite unhappy and as Phillips rounded third base, Woodward threw his glove down and charged toward the opposite team member to tackle him down.

Also Watch |Baseball team manager makes grand entrance to game on hoverbike in Japan

The moment caught on camera, circulated widely on social media, shows Woodward pinning his opponent to the ground, knocking Phillips’ helmet off his head. The now-viral video also shows Phillips’ teammates storming out of the dugout to pile on top of Woodward in a bizarre moment, leaving commentators shocked.

“Oh my! no, no, no,” the commentator is heard saying before adding, “That was out of nowhere.” Finally, to break the fight, Woodward’s teammates are seen walking onto the pitch and escorting him to their dugout.

“After the incident umpires suspended the game until further notice,” Weatherford College announced in a statement shared on Twitter. The college said it was investigating the incident, in addition to one launched by the Weatherford College Police Department. Woodward, a sophomore, faces potential disciplinary action “up to and possibly including expulsion,” the statement read.

“We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated,” the statement added.

Dr Brent Wallace, the chancellor of NCTC, said the incident will “be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future,” according to US Today Sports.

While few pointed out that such brawls are common in college games in Texas, others fear that this incident might have cost the pitcher his career. Others wanted to know what started the fight.

