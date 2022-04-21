College baseball pitcher attacks opponent after home run, video sparks debate

On-field spat and hustling are not new in any kind of sports around the world. However, the altercation witnessed at an American college baseball game recently has left all stunned online. Many, including professional players, shared their opinion about the scuffle.

During a game between North Central Texas College (NCTC) and Weatherford in Texas on Wednesday, NCTC’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead home run off Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward. Apparently, the Weatherford pitcher was quite unhappy and as Phillips rounded third base, Woodward threw his glove down and charged toward the opposite team member to tackle him down.

The moment caught on camera, circulated widely on social media, shows Woodward pinning his opponent to the ground, knocking Phillips’ helmet off his head. The now-viral video also shows Phillips’ teammates storming out of the dugout to pile on top of Woodward in a bizarre moment, leaving commentators shocked.

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford, Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases… Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

“Oh my! no, no, no,” the commentator is heard saying before adding, “That was out of nowhere.” Finally, to break the fight, Woodward’s teammates are seen walking onto the pitch and escorting him to their dugout.

“After the incident umpires suspended the game until further notice,” Weatherford College announced in a statement shared on Twitter. The college said it was investigating the incident, in addition to one launched by the Weatherford College Police Department. Woodward, a sophomore, faces potential disciplinary action “up to and possibly including expulsion,” the statement read.

“We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated,” the statement added.

A statement regarding today’s incident at the WC baseball game. pic.twitter.com/QbKiaK63vs — WC Coyote Athletics (@WCCoyotes) April 20, 2022

Dr Brent Wallace, the chancellor of NCTC, said the incident will “be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future,” according to US Today Sports.

While few pointed out that such brawls are common in college games in Texas, others fear that this incident might have cost the pitcher his career. Others wanted to know what started the fight.

This I’ve never seen… a college pitcher tackles the a hitter after a home run. https://t.co/4hZfJMH8XG — Ryan Elijah FOX 35 (@ryanelijah) April 21, 2022

This is unreal. Something tells me his college baseball days are over. https://t.co/8r7jPNWSex — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) April 21, 2022

I want this play-by-play announcer to narrate my life https://t.co/5qANR5QrtF — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) April 20, 2022

Man, he brought the hat. I’m all about playing with emotion and passion, but this can’t happen. @ https://t.co/zHOzRfo08H — Jared Wells (@JWellsy15) April 20, 2022

This is absurd. Charges should be filed and a lifetime ban from all NCAA activities. https://t.co/1k69fx0RYD — Michael D (@MichaelD8) April 21, 2022

They didn’t back him up because it was completely uncalled for, even if the batter was trying to show him up somehow. Pitcher should be kicked off the team for that. — CTS 🦆 (@BackRoll23) April 20, 2022

He hit a home run! Unless the pitcher had the ball and was going to tag him how can it be okay for him to touch the runner? — megrmeister (@megrmeister) April 21, 2022

There goes a scholarship and it’s deserved. This dude should never be allowed to see a field again. — CLEgaming (@CLEgaming6) April 20, 2022

Shameful. Pitcher should never be allowed to play college ball again. As society becomes more divided, and name-calling occurs regularly, I guess the loss of sportsmanship shouldn’t surprise me. But it makes me sad. — David Hoy (@HoyDave) April 21, 2022