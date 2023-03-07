scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

‘God’s protection’: Collapsing ceiling panel narrowly misses woman at US subway station

The commuter was seen heading towards the stairs when a ceiling panel weighing 11 kg came crashing down.

Collapsing ceiling panel narrowly misses woman at US subway stationThe commuter narrowly escaped a collapsing ceiling panel at a subway station.

In a video that shows how fleeting and unpredictable life can be, a woman had a miraculous escape as she narrowly missed a ceiling panel that came crashing down at a subway station in the US.

The video was shared by BBC News (World) on Twitter. After disembarking from a train, the commuter was seen heading towards the stairs when a panel of the ceiling became undone and came crashing down, missing her by inches. The panel was installed at the subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the 1980s and weighed 11 kg, as per the video.

Also Read
Viral leopard and black panther video
‘Your shadow is your best friend’: Stunning video of leopard and black pa...
Cadbury
UK woman finds 100-year-old Dairy Milk under floorboards of her house
world’s most premature twins
World’s most premature twins, born four months early, celebrate their fir...
Blue flowers cover hills
'Heaven on Earth': Valley of blue flowers covering hills mesmerises netizens
Also Read |Watch: Miraculous escape for driver as freight train crashes into truck

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had now removed other panels that posed immediate safety concerns. It also announced it would carry out inspections on panels in all of its stations, according to the BBC.

Watch the video below:

“The way those men just keep walking…not even thinking twice to ask if she was ok. smh,” a Twitter user commented. “That’s called Gods protection,” said another. “Someone needs to buy a lottery ticket. Glad she’s safe,” wrote a third. “I just feel one thing as if either God is watching this person or this person is having good reflexes. But after watching world I feel it’s excellent reflexes only,” another netizen said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 17:07 IST
Next Story

OnePlus Pad was unveiled after years of work, it will be a gamechanger: COO Kinder Liu

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close