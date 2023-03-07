‘God’s protection’: Collapsing ceiling panel narrowly misses woman at US subway station

In a video that shows how fleeting and unpredictable life can be, a woman had a miraculous escape as she narrowly missed a ceiling panel that came crashing down at a subway station in the US.

The video was shared by BBC News (World) on Twitter. After disembarking from a train, the commuter was seen heading towards the stairs when a panel of the ceiling became undone and came crashing down, missing her by inches. The panel was installed at the subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the 1980s and weighed 11 kg, as per the video.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had now removed other panels that posed immediate safety concerns. It also announced it would carry out inspections on panels in all of its stations, according to the BBC.

“The way those men just keep walking…not even thinking twice to ask if she was ok. smh,” a Twitter user commented. “That’s called Gods protection,” said another. “Someone needs to buy a lottery ticket. Glad she’s safe,” wrote a third. “I just feel one thing as if either God is watching this person or this person is having good reflexes. But after watching world I feel it’s excellent reflexes only,” another netizen said.