scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Coldplay shares stage with Ukrainian rockstar Vakarchuk at Brussels concert

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the lead vocalist of Okean Elzy, a popular rock band from Ukraine, joined Coldplay at their latest concert in the Belgian capital.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 8:23:08 pm
Coldplay and Okean Elzy, Coldplay invites Ukrainian rockstar at latest concert, Coldplay performs with Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, Svyatoslav Slava Vakarchuk, Coldplay expresses support for Ukraine, Ukraine solidarity Coldplay, Indian expressOkean Elzy’s song Obiymy (Embrace), has now become an anti-war anthem.

At their latest concert of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in the Belgian capital of Brussels, the British band Coldplay was joined by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, lead vocalist of Okean Elzy, a popular rock band from Ukraine.

Vakarchuk, who joined the Ukrainian military after the Russian invasion in February, is now embarking on a Help for Ukraine world tour with his band that aims to collect funds for the country’s war effort.

ALSO READ |Singer Harry Styles waves Ukrainian flag at New York concert, fans get emotional

Vakarchuk joined Coldplay on stage on August 9 and together they performed Okean Elzy’s song Obiymy (Embrace), which has become an anti-war anthem.

Before starting the song, Vakarchuk, also known as Slava, thanked Coldplay for inviting him. “These are hard times for my country. We are at war. I want you to know that we are fighting not only for Ukraine. We are fighting for world peace, freedom, and democracy,” he said. As the crowd burst into applause, Vakarchuk said, “We will win this war together and afterwards we will build a new, free, and peaceful world”.

The video of Coldplay and Vakarchuk performing together is going viral. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “It is absolutely surreal to see Coldplay playing one of our Ukrainian cult songs of @okeanelzy and their frontman and our nation’s cult rock singer Slava Vakarchuk is singing his song together with @coldplay 😭😭😭😭😭”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

Another user remarked, “I absolutely love this song and the show of support. Thank you for this incredible performance. #SlavaUkraini”.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:22:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

Featured Stories

What the Pope should say to India
What the Pope should say to India
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: 'Not all of...
TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: 'Not all of...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement