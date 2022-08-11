Coldplay shares stage with Ukrainian rockstar Vakarchuk at Brussels concert

Updated: August 11, 2022 8:23:08 pm
At their latest concert of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in the Belgian capital of Brussels, the British band Coldplay was joined by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, lead vocalist of Okean Elzy, a popular rock band from Ukraine.
Vakarchuk, who joined the Ukrainian military after the Russian invasion in February, is now embarking on a Help for Ukraine world tour with his band that aims to collect funds for the country’s war effort.
Vakarchuk joined Coldplay on stage on August 9 and together they performed Okean Elzy’s song Obiymy (Embrace), which has become an anti-war anthem.
Before starting the song, Vakarchuk, also known as Slava, thanked Coldplay for inviting him. “These are hard times for my country. We are at war. I want you to know that we are fighting not only for Ukraine. We are fighting for world peace, freedom, and democracy,” he said. As the crowd burst into applause, Vakarchuk said, “We will win this war together and afterwards we will build a new, free, and peaceful world”.
The honour was all ours, Slava. Thank you for letting us play on this beautiful song 💙💛@okeanelzy https://t.co/2iHBoJsZkD
— Coldplay (@coldplay) August 10, 2022
British and Ukrainian rock stars @coldplay and @s_vakarchuk singing a Ukrainian song together – Obiymy (Embrace).
There will come a day
When the war will end, – goes the song.
Grateful for support! pic.twitter.com/LEHlePYWd6
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 10, 2022
Coldplay is our generation of great bands. Respect. In a music industry of a lot of garbage, ColdPlay is a huge hope.
— Filip Sk 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@FilipGlobal) August 11, 2022
I absolutely love this song and the show of support. Thank you for this incredible performance. #SlavaUkraini
— Denise #TeamPelosi 🇺🇦 #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦 (@elevenstars) August 11, 2022
So many people is supporting Ukraine ♥️🇺🇦
That’s great 👍 for sure it’s helps in dark moments of war to know that nobody is not alone there♥️🇺🇦
Beautiful song 🎵 thank you 😊 🙏
— JR (@asiarog62) August 10, 2022
Thanks so much Coldplay for your support to Ukraine. 🙏❤❤
— Sylvie Fathoni (@Sylvie106931) August 10, 2022
It is absolutely surreal to see Coldplay playing one of our Ukrainian cult songs of @okeanelzy and their frontman and our nation’s cult rock singer Slava Vakarchuk is singing his song together with @coldplay 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/FrZHedpdjS
— Alexa (@oleksa_alexa) August 11, 2022
Warmest thanks for your support in such dark time! It’s so important for us 💔
— медуза ціанея 🇺🇦 (@norrraarrron) August 10, 2022
I remember that on this song in Warsaw literally everyone just stopped for a moment, it was incredible feeling hearing this.
— Weronika (@werka9910) August 10, 2022
Thank you so much!!!! Two great singer with so beautiful song pic.twitter.com/wC4p4pEYB3
— кривенька качечка🔮🕸 #StandWithUkraine (@apostl_na_stini) August 11, 2022
The video of Coldplay and Vakarchuk performing together is going viral. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “It is absolutely surreal to see Coldplay playing one of our Ukrainian cult songs of @okeanelzy and their frontman and our nation’s cult rock singer Slava Vakarchuk is singing his song together with @coldplay 😭😭😭😭😭”.
Another user remarked, “I absolutely love this song and the show of support. Thank you for this incredible performance. #SlavaUkraini”.
