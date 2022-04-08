Coldplay reunites with autistic fan after 6 years, invites him to perform his song on stage

When Luis and Sandra Alanso attended a Coldplay concert in Mexico back in 2016, little did they know it would change the life of their autistic son Huillo forever. Now, six years after the emotional night when the British band returned to Mexico City, Huillo was not only was invited to attend the show but also performed with them. A video of the poignant moment is now melting hearts online.

Coldplay is on their Latin America tour to promote their latest album Music of the Spheres. They returned to Foro Sol stadium, where Huillo first saw them live at age six. Now, at 12, after discovering his passion for music, the young artist performed his self-composed song, getting a round of applause not only from the crowd but also from the musicians themselves.

In a video shared by the rock band on their social media platform, a moment from the 2016 concert was shared where little Huillo was seen getting emotional to ‘Fix You’. After highlighting how much the moment meant for Coldplay members themselves, Chris Martin invited Huillo and his dad on stage.

Playing a grand piano on the stage, the young boy performed his own song titled ‘Being Different Is OK’, alongside band members, leaving all teary-eyed in the crowd as well as netizens online.

“Huillo loves music and Coldplay is his favorite band – for Huillo, music is the most important therapy, it has so much power,” the young boy’s website reads. “For us, everything started that day at the Coldplay’s concert,” the website adds referring to the viral video that moved the British band so much that they invited him to their concert.

This kind of thing makes it all worthwhile https://t.co/dy8Vm9naxh; Hola Luis y tu hijo hermoso! love cgwj&p — Coldplay (@coldplay) April 22, 2016

The boy, who was diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder at age four, met with numerous challenges, especially trying to find a place for him in country’s education system. “We found ourselves dealing with educated people who get terrified with words like – ‘Autism’, ‘Autistic’ or ‘Special needs’,” the couple wrote on their website.

The parents said over the years they tried to support their son with various things, however, everything “worked for the short term, without any significant and expected progress”, until his knack for music was discovered. The young boy who loves not only sing but play various musical instruments from guitar to synthesizer, often jams with the band’s videos on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huillo (@huillo)

Having the opportunity to not only finally meet them but also share the stage together, it was extremely rewarding. “If only the world was like this always!” the family wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture from their performance and thanking the band for their beautiful gesture.

As the video started doing rounds on the internet, many thanked the band members for their kindness.