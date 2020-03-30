Italian twins’ cover of Coldplay’s ‘Viva la Vida’ on violin goes viral

The twelve-year-olds have covered various other songs on their violin including Fratelli d ‘Italy and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. (Picture credit: YouTube screengrab/NOWAYFARER) The twelve-year-olds have covered various other songs on their violin including Fratelli d ‘Italy and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. (Picture credit: YouTube screengrab/NOWAYFARER)

Two Italian teens are being praised online after a video of them playing Coldplay’s hit song ‘Viva la Vida’ on violins went viral. Mirko and Valerio, who call themselves “Little Band Violinists” performed the song while they were under self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The description of the video said: “We thought to spend some time with you all, from north to south, for us music is our relief valve, we hope you can use it too, VIVA la VIDA by Coldplay seemed like a perfect song…”

Take a look at the video here:

Someone from Coldplay’s team also came across the video and shared it on the band’s official Twitter account with the message: “Thank you guys, you rock!”

“A special thanks goes to the “Coldplay” who gave us an extraordinary awakening sharing our video Thank you Thank you very much,” the 12-year-olds replied in a Facebook post.



Many who came across the video appreciated the performance. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Somebody sign them up, awesome 😍😍😍 — Addie (@kdmd907) March 29, 2020

Better than the original — ChristopherPatterson (@Christo45046444) March 29, 2020

I watched it again and I’m still SMILING. ❤️🙏❤️🙏☮️ — vicki newton (@VickiNewton777) March 30, 2020

😊 thank you young men! Love it! — Michele Scott (@MicheleScott12) March 29, 2020

Spectacular! When this is all over, wouldn’t it be amazing for them to play on stage with @Coldplay ? — Elizabeth (@ElizabethJSays) March 29, 2020

Our spirits are high, the doom seems inevitable. Whatever it is, we will be together forever. — Gandhi (@saintGandhi) March 29, 2020

This family needs more kids! — Jessica Gottlieb (@JessicaGottlieb) March 29, 2020

Brilliant – what joy in their expressions! — Sridharan Nair (@Sri_PwC) March 29, 2020

Sorry guitar players , in the future the violinist’s will get the girls. The world is changing so much! — April Daly (@AprilDaly) March 29, 2020

if only Coldplay sounded as good! — tomKbomb (@tom_k_bomb) March 29, 2020

The duo has been live streaming covers of various songs including Fratelli d ‘Italy and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Back in 2018, the duo won a television talent show called “A voice for music”.

Italy has nearly 100,000 positive cases and days ago surpassed the total in China, where the outbreak began in late 2019. As the toll due to COVID-19 rose rose by 756, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government prepared Italians for a “very long” lockdown that, officials claimed, would only be lifted gradually despite its economic hardship and traumatic impact on daily lives. (Updates from around the world)

