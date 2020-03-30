Follow Us:
Monday, March 30, 2020
COVID19

Italian twins’ cover of Coldplay’s ‘Viva la Vida’ on violin goes viral

Someone from Coldplay's team also came across the video and shared it on the band's official Twitter account with the message: “Thank you guys, you rock!”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2020 2:08:12 pm
Twins play cold play song on violin, Italian twins play Coldplay song on violin, Coldplay Viva la Vida, Coldplay Viva la Vida violin version, Viva la Vida violin version, Italy, Trending news, Indian Express news The twelve-year-olds have covered various other songs on their violin including Fratelli d ‘Italy and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. (Picture credit: YouTube screengrab/NOWAYFARER)

Two Italian teens are being praised online after a video of them playing Coldplay’s hit song ‘Viva la Vida’ on violins went viral. Mirko and Valerio, who call themselves “Little Band Violinists” performed the song while they were under self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The description of the video said:  “We thought to spend some time with you all, from north to south, for us music is our relief valve, we hope you can use it too, VIVA la VIDA by Coldplay seemed like a perfect song…”

Take a look at the video here:

Someone from Coldplay’s team also came across the video and shared it on the band’s official Twitter account with the message: “Thank you guys, you rock!”

“A special thanks goes to the “Coldplay” who gave us an extraordinary awakening sharing our video Thank you Thank you very much,” the 12-year-olds replied in a Facebook post.


Many who came across the video appreciated the performance. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The duo has been live streaming covers of various songs including Fratelli d ‘Italy and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Back in 2018, the duo won a television talent show called “A voice for music”.

Italy has nearly 100,000 positive cases and days ago surpassed the total in China, where the outbreak began in late 2019. As the toll due to COVID-19 rose rose by 756, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government prepared Italians for a “very long” lockdown that, officials claimed, would only be lifted gradually despite its economic hardship and traumatic impact on daily lives. (Updates from around the world)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement