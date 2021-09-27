scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
European Space Agency joins in on the ‘My Universe’ craze, Coldplay-BTS fans can’t keep calm

Tagging both bands, the European Space Agency (ESA) has shared pictures of the universe and captioned it with the lyrics of the new song by Coldplay and BTS.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 27, 2021 2:28:03 pm
my universe, bts, coldplay, coldplay bts my universe, European Space Agency, esa my universe, bts coldplay collab European Space Agency, odd news, indian expressThe much awaited BTS and Coldplay collaboration, 'My Universe', has got fans thrilled online.

Social media platforms have been flooded with photos of outer space, galaxies and the milky way in the past couple of days, but it has got nothing to do with space exploration. For those wondering, it’s because of a new song titled ‘My Universe’ by British rock group Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS.

Now the European Space Agency (ESA) too has decided to jump on the bandwagon, triggering much excitement among fans. The space agency has shared images from across the universe with the song’s lyrics for caption. From Rings of Relativity captured by Hubble Space Telescope to TGO camera’s picture showing a detailed layering of Mar’s uneven surface, the space agency shared this week top pictures tapping into the craze of the newly released song.

“And you (you), you are (you are) #myUniverse, And you make my world light up inside,” ESA wrote tagging both the music groups.

The K-Pop sensation joined forces with the legendary UK band for the song which is part of Coldplay’s latest album ‘Music of Spheres’ and is meant to highlight the power of love to transcend all barriers.

Ever since the epic collaboration was announced, fans were seen changing their profile pictures en masse to vibrant galaxy backgrounds.

The ESA’s reference to the song has added to the buzz online with many commenting that it should be adopted as an ‘anthem’. The post even got noticed by Coldplay, who retweeted it.

The song which combines the sensibilities of both the bands, highlighting their soft vocals, has been winning hearts online. It even has a dance break, with the artists hoping that they may be able to perform it together some day.

So far, the two groups have released a lyric video of the song, along with a documentary, while the official video will be released later.

