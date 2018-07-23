Coke Studio Pakistan’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ promo has singers from transgender community; Netizens couldn’t be happier

The singers performed a beautiful song which is a musical rendition of a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. (Source: Coke Studio/ Youtube) The singers performed a beautiful song which is a musical rendition of a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. (Source: Coke Studio/ Youtube)

Coke Studio Pakistan released the trailer of its latest season with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s popular nazm Hum Dekhenge. In a first, the trailer of the eleventh season features all the artistes who will be part of the show this year. From Abida Parveen to Momina Mustehsan, the promo featues various folk bands and regional artistes. But among the star-studded list, two singers who stole the show were transgender artistes Naghma and Lucky.

On Sunday, the show dropped a snippet of their opening performance celebrating unity in diversity with a vision “One Nation, One Spirit, One Sound”. The beautiful song is a musical rendition of a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Coke Studio proudly presents: a song FOR the people of Pakistan, BY the people of Pakistan!’#HumDekhenge #WeAreOne #CokeStudio11@mzohaibkazi @hamzasays https://t.co/Bo3fJmrLeM — Coke Studio (@cokestudio) July 22, 2018

People were thrilled about the fact that the LGBTQ community will get an opportunity to be represented on such a big platform and most importantly in a mainstream medium just as with everyone else. Netizens lauded the curators of the show Zohaib Kazi and Ali Hamza for the inclusiveness and visibility.

The track was sung by transgender gives a clear message to the society, what a step. Take a bow 🙌👏#CokeStudio11 pic.twitter.com/fFyE4zZN9N — Maria Lakhpat (@iLakhpat) July 23, 2018

Not only has Coke studio introduced transgenders this season, they have carefully selected them to sing the khalq-e- khuda (Jo mai bhi hun aur tum bhi ho) line, sending a very clear message to a lot of us who treat them differently. pic.twitter.com/hOJkJNtEud — nma (@namaloomafraaad) July 22, 2018

Brands like Coke Studio recognizing the importance of inclusion and presenting a season that features two transgender women? Wholesome. #CokeStudio11 — meem (@meemelif) July 22, 2018

This. We needed this. We wanted this. FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER a Pakistani platform is to feature a transgender duo song by Naghma & Lucky. #CokeStudio11 pic.twitter.com/LWU96xMqVz — مَاہْ مِثّل (@7heikh) July 22, 2018

Win win by coke studio.Amazing initiative by the coke studio to tell the sick heads that transgender are also part of our society & they have the equal right on everything the others have. This is my country, this is your country & it belongs to all of us. #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/vXaIXx8Fe1 — M Hassaan Tahir (@hassaan_tahir19) July 23, 2018

so many diversities this season, Muslims, Christians, hindu, transgender, old, young this is sprit Pakistan needs. the sprit of inclusion and tolerance https://t.co/xfLKEQks81 — warowais (@warowais) July 23, 2018

it’s highly appreciative that a transgender singer will also be featuring in coke studio Pakistan. stereotypes should be broken. whether in India, Pakistan or any other country! let’s just appreciate one’s talent for what truly a person is capable of! — shru. (@_shruti_singh_) July 22, 2018

It’s the FIRST EVER platform to feature a transgender song. The song has sung by Naghma and Lucky Naghma & Lucky who’s voices have a certain depth and emotion, thats conveyed so elegantly in way they’ve performed. #CokeStudio11 pic.twitter.com/0LwnEIacKQ — ریشم (@Indecisiveloner) July 22, 2018

Finally, some boss af trans women have made it to @cokestudio and oh my heart <3#cokestudio11 pic.twitter.com/x03o3Xc3jY — h (@HaadeaP) July 22, 2018

Coke Studio Pakistan Season 11 will be featuring a transgender duo!!! 🇵🇰 Meet Naghma and Lucky representing their whole community. I’m sure you’ll experience the depth of their lives in their voices! #CokeStudio11 #Pakistan #TransgenderCommunity pic.twitter.com/dmDgkAzYW6 — Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) July 22, 2018

Love for all ❤#CokeStudio11 pic.twitter.com/IOtuaCjhMG — ‎Aimen (@aimennayyar) July 22, 2018

@cokestudio being the FIRST EVER PLATFORM TO FEATURE A TRANSGENDER SONG. With great honour, #CokeStudio11 presents Naghma & Lucky – who, through their voices, deliver a spirit that keeps their culture and tradition alive! pic.twitter.com/RSG1swMJrM — iqra🌹 (@probablyawake_) July 22, 2018

Along with the renowned singers and bands, this time the producers of the show went on an exploring mission throughout the nation to took for talented musicians and have included many such indigenous talents giving them a big platform to reach the masses. The musical show, which started in 2008 is one of the longest running Pakistani shows.

