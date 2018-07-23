Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018
Coke Studio Pakistan’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ promo has singers from transgender community; Netizens couldn’t be happier

Coke Studio Pakistan dropped a snippet of their opening performance through a song 'Hum Dekhenge' celebrating unity in diversity with a vision "One Nation, One Spirit, One Sound”. For their upcoming season, they have decided to include singers from the transgender community -- and Netizens couldn't be happier.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 23, 2018 5:13:17 pm
coke studio, coke studio pakistan, coke studio 11, coke studio 11 trailer, coke studio 11 song, hum dekhenge coke studio, coke studio transgender singers, viral news, trending news, indian express, good news The singers performed a beautiful song which is a musical rendition of a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. (Source: Coke Studio/ Youtube)
Coke Studio Pakistan released the trailer of its latest season with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s popular nazm Hum Dekhenge. In a first, the trailer of the eleventh season features all the artistes who will be part of the show this year. From Abida Parveen to Momina Mustehsan, the promo featues various folk bands and regional artistes. But among the star-studded list, two singers who stole the show were transgender artistes Naghma and Lucky.

On Sunday, the show dropped a snippet of their opening performance celebrating unity in diversity with a vision “One Nation, One Spirit, One Sound”. The beautiful song is a musical rendition of a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Watch the video here:

People were thrilled about the fact that the LGBTQ community will get an opportunity to be represented on such a big platform and most importantly in a mainstream medium just as with everyone else. Netizens lauded the curators of the show Zohaib Kazi and Ali Hamza for the inclusiveness and visibility.

Along with the renowned singers and bands, this time the producers of the show went on an exploring mission throughout the nation to took for talented musicians and have included many such indigenous talents giving them a big platform to reach the masses. The musical show, which started in 2008 is one of the longest running Pakistani shows.

