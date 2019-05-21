Game of Thrones latest blooper in season 8 has fans fuming, again!

The mixed bag of reactions to the Game of Thrones series finale aside, a few hawk-eyed fans spotted yet another blooper in the episode. Previously it was a coffee cup on Queen Danaerys Targaryan table and King Slayer Jaime Lannister’s right hand magically reappearing.

This time around it was a plastic bottle that was spotted next to Samwell Tarly when the lords and ladies of the realm meet to chose a new King. And this was all that the fans needed to troll the producers, who are already being criticised for giving the show a rushed ending.

“A water bottle in King’s Landing!!” tweeted a user while sharing a short clip of the scene, where the bottle is visible. The post, which has over 8 lakh views, was flooded with comments of fans amused with the gaffe.

Water did not exist in fictitious medieval times again? 😂 https://t.co/wo2MBzlWOi — john bosco (@NotPablo_) May 20, 2019

they’ve been doing it on purpose to keep everyone busy in their own treasure hunt https://t.co/TuahX0OXKg — 🐧 (@prayertastic) May 20, 2019

Chill out they are thirsty leave them alone !!!!!! https://t.co/55OqGhlaOA — eU dan (@clerkie) May 20, 2019

This season is a mess https://t.co/hOnUHTpJhK — Jake Martin (@JoblessOrc) May 20, 2019