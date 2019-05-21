Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones latest blooper in season 8 has fans fuming, again!

"A water bottle in King’s Landing!!" tweeted a user while sharing a short clip of the scene, where the bottle is visible. The post, which has over 8 lakh views, was flooded with comments of fans amused with the gaffe.

Shared by many on several social media platforms was a picture of a plastic bottle spotted under Samwell Tarly and near Ser Davos’s chair.

The mixed bag of reactions to the Game of Thrones series finale aside, a few hawk-eyed fans spotted yet another blooper in the episode. Previously it was a coffee cup on Queen Danaerys Targaryan table and King Slayer Jaime Lannister’s right hand magically reappearing.

This time around it was a plastic bottle that was spotted next to Samwell Tarly when the lords and ladies of the realm meet to chose a new King.  And this was all that the fans needed to troll the producers, who are already being criticised for giving the show a rushed ending.

