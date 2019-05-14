After coffee cup, Game of Thrones fans spot Jaime Lannister’s missing hand

The latest season of web series, Game of Thrones, has somehow disappointed most of its fans. From complaining about the poor lighting during the battle of Winterfell to spotting the Dragon Queen drinking a coffee cup in episode 3 of the season, eagle-eyed fans are not pleased with the mistakes in the ongoing finale of the drama fantasy series.

The mistake was spotted during the fifth episode aired on Monday. “Jaime Lannister magically has his right hand, in last night’s episode of #GameOfThrones… I imagine he needs that hand, to hold his Starbucks,” tweeted a user @ChibsRSR along with a screengrab from the show featuring Jaime embracing Cersei. In the picture, Jaime’s hand, which was brutally cut off in season 3, is clearly visible.

It did not take long for the picture to go viral with many fans coming up with hilarious reasons for the gaffe. While some wondered whether Jaime grew his hand back, others joked that he probably needed it to grab a cup of coffee.

Now what? Jaime grew his hand ? How do start a petition to reshoot season8? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fvM63Iup3x — vikaschaitanya (@vikaschaitanya5) May 13, 2019

Jamie Lannister magically has his right hand, in last night’s episode of #GameOfThrones… I imagine he needs that hand, to hold his Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/PWcRIPGBqS — Michael Telford (Chibs) 🇮🇪 (@ChibsRSR) May 13, 2019

“We kind of forgot Jaime lost his right hand in s3” pic.twitter.com/jEuPI4GY2Q — Tati (@Hemswobrien) May 13, 2019

Jamie Lannister grew his hand back 😂 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xWzwsWywEP — Peter Hepner (@PHep32) May 13, 2019

Jamie Lannister The King Slayer and Hand Grower pic.twitter.com/ula8r5PZ9n — JLOX07 (@JLOX07) May 14, 2019