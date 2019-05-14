Toggle Menu
After coffee cup, Game of Thrones fans spot Jaime Lannister’s missing handhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/coffee-cup-game-of-thrones-fan-spot-jaime-lannister-missing-hand-5726689/

After coffee cup, Game of Thrones fans spot Jaime Lannister’s missing hand

It did not take long for the picture to go viral with many fans coming up with hilarious reasons for the gaffe. While some wondered whether Jaime grew his hand back, others joked that he probably needed it to grab a cup of coffee. 

game of thrones, game of thrones season 8, Jaimie lannister, Jaimie's hand, fans spot jaimie's hand, GOT fans, GOT fan theory, indian express, indian express news
It did not take long for the picture to go viral with many fans coming up with hilarious reasons for the gaffe.

The latest season of web series, Game of Thrones, has somehow disappointed most of its fans. From complaining about the poor lighting during the battle of Winterfell to spotting the Dragon Queen drinking a coffee cup in episode 3 of the season, eagle-eyed fans are not pleased with the mistakes in the ongoing finale of the drama fantasy series.

ALSO READ | Game of Thrones season 8: Grey Worm and Missandei dance to ‘My Boo’, leave fans emotional

The mistake was spotted during the fifth episode aired on Monday. “Jaime Lannister magically has his right hand, in last night’s episode of #GameOfThrones… I imagine he needs that hand, to hold his Starbucks,” tweeted a user @ChibsRSR along with a screengrab from the show featuring Jaime embracing Cersei. In the picture, Jaime’s hand, which was brutally cut off in season 3, is clearly visible.

It did not take long for the picture to go viral with many fans coming up with hilarious reasons for the gaffe. While some wondered whether Jaime grew his hand back, others joked that he probably needed it to grab a cup of coffee.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: Myanmar aircraft lands safely without front wheels
2 Viral Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a tumble after ice hockey game
3 'God level dedication': Shane Watson win hearts for playing IPL final with injured knee