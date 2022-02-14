scorecardresearch
‘Cockroaches after exes’ and ‘poos into pounds’: how animal shelters are helping celebrate V-Day

The Hemsley Conservation Centre and the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre have offered innovative ways to avenge your ex-partners on Valentine's Day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 14, 2022 2:43:54 pm
Valentines day 2022, Coackroaches after exes, poos into pounds, funny valentines day, V day, Indian ExpressThe donations will go towards the upkeep of animals.

Valentine’s Day is not hugs and roses for all—for some people, it is a reminder of painful heartbreaks. To ease these feelings a little bit, some organisations are offering people a way to vent their angst and support a good cause at the same time.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre and Bristol Animal Rescue Centre in the UK have come up with ways to help people ease their pain.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre has re-launched their famous “name a cockroach programme”, which allows a person to name a cockroach after their ex-partner. One just has to make a small donation of 1.50 pounds through the centre’s online portal after which the name of a “worthless ex-someone” is put on a “roach board” to be revealed on Valentine’s Day.

Henry Weedon, the Operations Manager at the Hemsley Conservation Centre, told Reuters, “If you wanted to name it (the cockroach) after a politician then you’re more than welcome to, all names are welcome, and it’s all to raise money for the projects that we’re doing here at the zoo and helping us care for all the animals here.”

The Bristol Animal Centre has also devised the “poo into pounds” programme. One can make a five-pound donation and in exchange, they can add the name of the person who has wronged them in a cat’s litter tray. While explaining the programme the centre’s website says, “Our cats will poo on your ex, your boss, or whoever else you think deserves a great big turd this Valentine’s Day.”

So far, these programmes have been successful in raising funds while offering people a fun way to vent their emotions.

