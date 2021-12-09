Cocaine worth $1 million found floating on Florida sea water

A huge consignment of cocaine worth $1 million was recovered by the Border Patrol agents from the sea near Florida Keys over the weekend. According to the law enforcing agents, a “good samaritan” informed them that packets containing the drug were floating on the water.

There were nearly 70 pounds of cocaine floating on the sea water. US Coast Guard also helped the Border Patrol officers in recovering the drugs.

“Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs,” tweeted Thomas G Martin, Chief Patrol Agent.

Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.

#breakingnews #breaking #monday pic.twitter.com/cC7EKa9lDx — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 6, 2021

Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the post with memes.

My next visit is to the keys to get the bricks pic.twitter.com/ZdEf78lSV0 — Cotton Candy drizzle pop (@Bridget18534346) December 6, 2021