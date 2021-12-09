scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ

Cocaine worth $1 million found floating on Florida sea water

According to the law enforcing agents, a "good samaritan" informed them that packets containing the drug were floating on the water.

New Delhi |
December 9, 2021 6:30:35 pm
cocaine, drugs, Florida Keys, US, cocaine floating on sea, social media viral, indian expressBorder Patrol agents recover cocaine from sea waters

A huge consignment of cocaine worth $1 million was recovered by the Border Patrol agents from the sea near Florida Keys over the weekend. According to the law enforcing agents, a “good samaritan” informed them that packets containing the drug were floating on the water.

There were nearly 70 pounds of cocaine floating on the sea water. US Coast Guard also helped the Border Patrol officers in recovering the drugs.

“Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs,” tweeted Thomas G Martin, Chief Patrol Agent.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the post with memes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement