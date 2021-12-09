Cocaine worth $1 million found floating on Florida sea water

December 9, 2021 6:30:35 pm
A huge consignment of cocaine worth $1 million was recovered by the Border Patrol agents from the sea near Florida Keys over the weekend. According to the law enforcing agents, a “good samaritan” informed them that packets containing the drug were floating on the water.
There were nearly 70 pounds of cocaine floating on the sea water. US Coast Guard also helped the Border Patrol officers in recovering the drugs.
“Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs,” tweeted Thomas G Martin, Chief Patrol Agent.
Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.
#breakingnews #breaking #monday pic.twitter.com/cC7EKa9lDx
— Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 6, 2021
Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the post with memes.
My next visit is to the keys to get the bricks pic.twitter.com/ZdEf78lSV0
— Cotton Candy drizzle pop (@Bridget18534346) December 6, 2021
Me calling the authorities: yeah I’m out in the ocean and I think I found 70, no 69, yeah 69lbs of cocaine.
— Dustin Ourso (@dustyfla) December 8, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-