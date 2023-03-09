Netizens in high spirits as Coca-Cola ‘Masterpiece’ ad brushes past all-time classic paintings, contemporary art

As part of its ‘New Magic’ campaign, carbonated soft drink major Coca-Cola has released a new advertisement that seamlessly involves old masterpieces and fresh contemporary art by global artists.

The ad, set up in a museum where art students are drawing or sketching as a teacher notes their progress, focuses on a bored young man who is on the lookout for inspiration. The ad, as if a fragment of the young boy’s daydream, shows a bottle of Aket’s ‘Devine Idyll’ reaching for a bottle of Coca-Cola from Andy Warhol’s 1962 artwork of the same name.

The bottle soon moves across old and new artworks such as ‘The Blow Dryer by Fatima Ramadan, ‘You Can’t Curse Me’ by Wonder Buhle, ‘Falling in Library’ by Vikram Kushwah, Munch’s ‘The Scream’, Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’, and Hiroshige’s ‘Drum Bridge and Setting Sun’ and ends with Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’.

The girl in the Vermeer masterpiece passes the bottle to the inspiration-seeking art student who takes a sip from the bottle and then produces a sketch that earns him an approving nod from the teacher.

As per Ad Age, this ad, titled ‘Masterpiece’ was made by a team of Blitzworks advertising service and directed by Henry Scholfield of Academy Films. The post-production was done by the Electric Theatre Company.

The artful advertisement has gathered over 44,000 views on YouTube since it was posted on Sunday. Commenting on it, a YouTube user wrote, “Completely knocked out by the detail and mastery of the artists they choose to honor—a wonderful piece of storytelling in the best sense.”