Coca-Cola changes its formula, netizens say ‘Life will not be the same’

Carbonated soft drink giant Coca-Cola on July 13 announced they will be altering the taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, better known as Coke Zero, prompting a slew of reactions from fans.

The company officials on Tuesday said they were creating an “even more delicious and refreshing recipe” that will hit the shelves this month in the United States and nationwide in August.

The new version of the drink will have a simplified packaging design anchored by the iconic Coca-Cola logo. Red cues, with black Spencerian script, will signal the Zero Sugar variety and “Now More Delicious” will highlight the new formula in the packaging.

New can. New formula. Introducing the new and improved Coke Zero Sugar. Now more delicious. #BestCokeEver pic.twitter.com/wq4z01WF7s — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) July 13, 2021

While many took to Twitter expressing excitement over trying the “new and improved” soft drink as soon as the announcement came, others were not quite ready to do so.

“I’m typing this as I drink #cokezero if you change the taste we’re gonna have some problems,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “I just read that #cokezero is being reformulated. My life has no more meaning. @CocaCola”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Anyone getting some bad feelings about #CokeZero‘s new flavor change? I don’t drink coke anymore, and I wasn’t around for #NewCoke but from what I’ve heard it was awful. — Fizzin (@FizzinPop) July 15, 2021

So @CocaCola changing #cokezero to New Coke Zero and we all know what happened Coca-Cola introduced a #NewCoke. I’m sure that it will all work out all right lol #NewCokeZero pic.twitter.com/zRCEjtXDho — Simpsons Yellow Lives Matter (@YLMSimpsons) July 16, 2021

Remember how well New Coke went? 🙄 #cokezero — Kari (@karifontenot) July 15, 2021

I love #cokezero the way it is!!! It’s my fav @CocaCola product!!! Why change it ?!?!! pic.twitter.com/IbuOmjWawk — Jody Marcinko (@blondiegirl702) July 15, 2021

So, is the new Coke more delicious? It has me curious. That’s the point, I think. Are you gonna try it? #cokezero #moredelicious — Lori Imdad, Freelance Tech Writer 🇺🇸 she-her (@imdadwrites) July 15, 2021

I miss the ild@Coke Zero before they changed it a few yrs ago, it was spicy and crisp the new one is dull. I hate to see what they’re going to do to it now 🤬🤬🤬. #coke #cokezero — Courtney (@hellokitty3482) July 16, 2021

I don’t understand the Coke Zero hate it’s totally superior to Diet Coke #cokezero pic.twitter.com/BIAjKb8l6T — Starr Garza (@its_starr_lord) July 15, 2021

Whoever devises Coke Zero, I hope he or she doesn’t end up like THIS guy… #cokezero pic.twitter.com/0O8lBlcRim — Zak Wolf (@wiley207) July 15, 2021

I mean, #cokezero to #CokeZeroSugar was not as traumatizing an event as I feared it was going to be… — Sulman Mirza, MD! (@sulmoney) July 15, 2021

If this bothers you enough to feel the need to ‘outcry,’ I believe you might need to reassess your life, buy a gym membership and start drinking a lot more water.#cokezero #newcoke https://t.co/OmkYElvtHj — Benjamin Nicholas (@BNicholas) July 15, 202

This is not the first time the company is altering the soft drinks’ formula. Back in 1985, Coca-Cola unveiled a sweeter version of the original drink and prompted an outcry.

After a few months, the original recipe was back, rebranded as “Coca-Cola Classic”. “New Coke” was still around for a while, although it was changed to “Coke II” in 1992, and got discontinued in 2002.