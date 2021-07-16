scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 16, 2021
Must Read

Coca-Cola changes its formula, netizens say ‘Life will not be the same’

Coca-Cola officials said they were creating an “even more delicious and refreshing recipe” that will hit the shelves this month in the United States and nationwide in August.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2021 8:52:56 pm
Coca-Cola , Coca-Cola announces formula change, Coca-Cola taste change, Coca-Cola package design change, Coke Zero, Coke Zero, Cola Zero Sugar, New coca cola, New coke, Viral news, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many took to Twitter expressing excitement over trying the “new and improved” coke as soon as the announcement came, others were not quite ready to do so.

Carbonated soft drink giant Coca-Cola on July 13 announced they will be altering the taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, better known as Coke Zero, prompting a slew of reactions from fans.

The company officials on Tuesday said they were creating an “even more delicious and refreshing recipe” that will hit the shelves this month in the United States and nationwide in August.

The new version of the drink will have a simplified packaging design anchored by the iconic Coca-Cola logo. Red cues, with black Spencerian script, will signal the Zero Sugar variety and “Now More Delicious” will highlight the new formula in the packaging.

While many took to Twitter expressing excitement over trying the “new and improved” soft drink as soon as the announcement came, others were not quite ready to do so.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I’m typing this as I drink #cokezero if you change the taste we’re gonna have some problems,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “I just read that #cokezero is being reformulated. My life has no more meaning. @CocaCola”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This is not the first time the company is altering the soft drinks’ formula. Back in 1985, Coca-Cola unveiled a sweeter version of the original drink and prompted an outcry.

After a few months, the original recipe was back, rebranded as “Coca-Cola Classic”. “New Coke” was still around for a while, although it was changed to “Coke II” in 1992, and got discontinued in 2002.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 16: Latest News

Advertisement