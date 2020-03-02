Watch: Coach saves young gymnast from nasty fall in Nashville

The young athlete slipped off the mat and was saved by her coach who caught her mid-air The young athlete slipped off the mat and was saved by her coach who caught her mid-air

A video of a gymnast coach showcasing his reflexes to save one of his students from a nasty fall has gone viral on social media. The incident happened when the young girl was participating in a gymnastics competition in Nashville.

Watch the video here

In the video, the young athlete can be seen running towards the springboard to flip into a vault. However, she miss-calculates her landing, causing her to lose balance and slip off the mat.

However, seconds before she is about to fall, the coach runs towards her and catches her mid-air. The video also shows other gymnasts erupting in joy after the coach saves the girl.

According to a Daily Mail report, the video was captured by the girl’s mother on February 7.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd