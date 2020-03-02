Follow Us:
Monday, March 02, 2020
Watch: Coach saves young gymnast from nasty fall in Nashville

The incident happened when the young girl was participating in the  Level 7 gymnastics competition in Nashville.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 2, 2020 8:45:16 pm
Gymnast, coach saves gymnast from falling, Gymnast falling video, Coach saves young gymnast, Tennessee, Trending, Indian Express news  The young athlete slipped off the mat and was saved by her coach who caught her mid-air

A video of a gymnast coach showcasing his reflexes to save one of his students from a nasty fall has gone viral on social media. The incident happened when the young girl was participating in a gymnastics competition in Nashville.

Watch the video here

In the video, the young athlete can be seen running towards the springboard to flip into a vault. However, she miss-calculates her landing, causing her to lose balance and slip off the mat.

However, seconds before she is about to fall, the coach runs towards her and catches her mid-air. The video also shows other gymnasts erupting in joy after the coach saves the girl.

According to a Daily Mail report, the video was captured by the girl’s mother on February 7.

