scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Coach proposes to his girlfriend after football team’s victory, team members’ jubilation spreads cheer online

The enthralled football team members engulfed the coach in jubilation even before he pulled out a ring for his girlfriend.

coach proposes girlfriend, football coach propose girlfriend, proposal, indian expressAs per USA Today report, the football team won against Valley High School and the video was captured by the coach’s mother Vivian Harris.

A coach of a high school football team in the US proposed to his girlfriend after a victorious match and his players’ reaction is winning hearts online. Amid cheers and celebrations over Benjamin Russell High School football team’s victory in Alexander city, US, the team’s coach decided to make the moment special.

While his students were overwhelmed with joy, the coach hugged her, went down on one knee and proposed to her. The enthralled football team members engulfed the coach in jubilation even before he pulled out a ring for his girlfriend.

ALSO READ |Man’s proposal to woman at busy McDonald’s goes wrong, netizens slam him

The heart-warming moments have spread joy online and internet users cannot stop gushing over it. The clip shared by Now This News shows the coach on one knee before his girlfriend. A football team member is seen watching them in the background while others rush in later. Some of them are seen jumping over him and cheering out loud. However, the coach manages to propose to his girlfriend and gives her a warm, tight hug after she accepts it.

”This high school football team broke out into cheers when one of their coaches proposed to his girlfriend on the field following a recent game,” read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 21,900 views on Twitter. Internet users were surprised and amused by the players’ reaction. A user commented, “Lovely when people get excited about another’s happiness.” Another user wrote, “The players knocked her down.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

As per USA Today report, the football team won against Valley High School and the video was captured by the coach’s mother Vivian Harris. The coach, Jacob Wills, bought the ring in June and waited for the right time to propose to his girlfriend Emily.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:59:05 pm
Next Story

Karnataka Forest Department releases manual to streamline snake rescue operations

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close