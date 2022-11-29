Coach proposes to his girlfriend after football team’s victory, team members’ jubilation spreads cheer online

A coach of a high school football team in the US proposed to his girlfriend after a victorious match and his players’ reaction is winning hearts online. Amid cheers and celebrations over Benjamin Russell High School football team’s victory in Alexander city, US, the team’s coach decided to make the moment special.

While his students were overwhelmed with joy, the coach hugged her, went down on one knee and proposed to her. The enthralled football team members engulfed the coach in jubilation even before he pulled out a ring for his girlfriend.

The heart-warming moments have spread joy online and internet users cannot stop gushing over it. The clip shared by Now This News shows the coach on one knee before his girlfriend. A football team member is seen watching them in the background while others rush in later. Some of them are seen jumping over him and cheering out loud. However, the coach manages to propose to his girlfriend and gives her a warm, tight hug after she accepts it.

This high school football team broke out into cheers when one of their coaches proposed to his girlfriend on the field following a recent game 🎉 pic.twitter.com/5yXyeRg6YR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 29, 2022

”This high school football team broke out into cheers when one of their coaches proposed to his girlfriend on the field following a recent game,” read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 21,900 views on Twitter. Internet users were surprised and amused by the players’ reaction. A user commented, “Lovely when people get excited about another’s happiness.” Another user wrote, “The players knocked her down.”

As per USA Today report, the football team won against Valley High School and the video was captured by the coach’s mother Vivian Harris. The coach, Jacob Wills, bought the ring in June and waited for the right time to propose to his girlfriend Emily.