scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Must Read

CNN reporter breaks down on-air while reporting on COVID-19 deaths

CNN’s Sara Sidner was reporting on deaths in a Los Angeles family when she broke down in tears on-air.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 12:06:48 pm
Reporter crying on live tv, Reporter crying during live telecast, reporter cries during covid-19 death reports, CNN anchor crying on live TV, COVID-19 live updates, COVID-19 and people of colour, COVID-19 death US, Trending news, Indian Express news.The telecast soon went viral, with many coming forward, snider for the work she does and providing comfort

A CNN correspondent broke down during a live broadcast as she reported on the surge in COVID-19 deaths across Los Angeles and the video is being widely shared on social media.

CNN reporter Sara Sidner was reporting on a Los Angeles family grieving the loss of a mother and stepfather due to Covid-19 on January 12 when she was overwhelmed by emotions.

“This is the 10th hospital that I have been in,” Sidner said before pausing to collect herself. She then apologised to CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sidner fought back tears as she emphasised that the virus is hitting communities of colour “disproportionately”.

“They are taking the brunt of this, and many of those people are the people that we rely on to live our daily lives,” she said.

With tears in her eyes she said, “To see the way that these families have to live after this and the heartache that goes so far and so wide, it’s really hard to take.”

The anchor repeatedly assured her colleague that no apologies were needed, telling Sidner that her colleagues and viewers “appreciate your heart and excellent reporting.”

Sharing the footage on Twitter, Sidner wrote that it was not her “proudest moment as a reporter” but that she “could not hold this back”.

As the video was widely shared on social media, many responded to it:

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

According to a CNN report, Sidner has been reporting on people who’ve suffered losses due to the virus from almost 10 different hospitals during the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement