CNN reporter breaks down on-air while reporting on COVID-19 deaths

A CNN correspondent broke down during a live broadcast as she reported on the surge in COVID-19 deaths across Los Angeles and the video is being widely shared on social media.

CNN reporter Sara Sidner was reporting on a Los Angeles family grieving the loss of a mother and stepfather due to Covid-19 on January 12 when she was overwhelmed by emotions.

“This is the 10th hospital that I have been in,” Sidner said before pausing to collect herself. She then apologised to CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota.

Sidner fought back tears as she emphasised that the virus is hitting communities of colour “disproportionately”.

“They are taking the brunt of this, and many of those people are the people that we rely on to live our daily lives,” she said.

With tears in her eyes she said, “To see the way that these families have to live after this and the heartache that goes so far and so wide, it’s really hard to take.”

WOW. Powerful moment on @CNN just now. Must watch. Sending you lots of love @sarasidnerCNN pic.twitter.com/v8Pv4xOo36 — Faith Abubéy (@ReporterFaith) January 12, 2021

The anchor repeatedly assured her colleague that no apologies were needed, telling Sidner that her colleagues and viewers “appreciate your heart and excellent reporting.”

Sharing the footage on Twitter, Sidner wrote that it was not her “proudest moment as a reporter” but that she “could not hold this back”.

Not my proudest moment as a reporter. But I could not hold this back. https://t.co/ynhS4ovsYd — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) January 12, 2021

As the video was widely shared on social media, many responded to it:

I’m crying with her. People don’t realize that being so up front and center can take a toll on even the strongest people. So much love to her. So much love to these people she is speaking of. We must be better for each other. — Brie 🦈 Biden/Harris 2020 (@trumpersscareme) January 12, 2021

We are all living through a collective trauma of unimaginable scope right now, and the reporters, like those in wartime, are seeing the worst of it. — William F Tulloch 🏳️🌈 (@CPTDoomDC) January 12, 2021

Yeah the anchor validated her pain and wasn’t dismissive. A cohesive team for sure — jenny khol (@JennyKhol) January 12, 2021

Very good reminder and Ms. @sarasidnerCNN is an excellent reporter. — Kathryn Orr (@kcorr54) January 12, 2021

This is our collective exhaustion, weariness, heartbreak & frustration. @sarasidnerCNN is all of us. 🙏 — Monica Babiuk (@Monica_Babiuk) January 12, 2021

I was in tears myself. She has been one of the few reporting from directly inside hospitals for months now. It’s seems like a never ending battle and she warriors on. 💔 — Maireks (@Maireks1) January 12, 2021

I have a friend in healthcare who is just so exhausted, so mentally drained, I have to go to her house a few times a week to help her get ready for work. She refuses to bow out, just needs my help and it’s the least I can do. — funnyfu🇺🇸 (@bowlegs69) January 12, 2021

I just want to thank Sara and all of the media who have worked tirelessly since the pandemic began as well as covering the Trump presidency. I know you have been made Enemy #1 by the Trumpers and that is not ok. Without your work, our country and world would be unspeakable. — Ní Gabhann (@magbri65) January 12, 2021

Imagine her crying this much just from watching, how do you think healthcare workers are doing? I don’t even work full time anymore. Just can’t do it. Am mentally exhausted. — Nanila (@Nanila55) January 12, 2021

This news just made me cry again! We are a sick nation and we all have to do better and be a little nicer to all humans. — Sue Phelps (@bikeloversusie) January 12, 2021

i don’t think people remember we are people. covering horrible stuff for months on end takes a toll — Jennifer W. Sheehan (@jenwsheehan) January 12, 2021

Crying isn’t ugly. It’s beauty’s watermark. It’s the heart in the act of feeling. Ugly is what caused the tears. — ⚜️Donna Marsh ⚜️ (@DonnaPea) January 12, 2021

And this is a woman who has literally dodged bullets in war zones. Nothing but respect for Sara Sidner 🙏🏽 — Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) January 12, 2021

I still can’t forget the first time I ever saw Sara’s reporting during the Mumbai attacks. It just drives home the human toll this pandemic has taken on all of us….well at least those of us who believe it’s real. — Scott Johnson (@IamScottJhnsn) January 12, 2021

According to a CNN report, Sidner has been reporting on people who’ve suffered losses due to the virus from almost 10 different hospitals during the pandemic.