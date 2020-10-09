scorecardresearch
Friday, October 09, 2020
Watch: CNN reporter gets interrupted by raccoon just before live broadcast

The encounter, which was caught on camera and was shared widely on social media, shows CNN senior Washington correspondent Joe Johns shouting “get lost” at a raccoon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 9, 2020 6:36:19 pm
CNN reporter, Raccoon encounter, White House, White house raccoon attacks, viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video showed CNN Senior Washington Correspondent Joe Johns shouting “get lost” and throwing that looks like a cardboard box before he turned his attention to the bulletin.

A CNN reporter was just about to go live on television when he was interrupted by a racoon outside the White House.

The encounter, which was caught on camera on Tuesday and was shared widely on social media shows CNN senior Washington correspondent Joe Johns shouting “get lost” and throwing something before he turns back to face the camera.

According to a CNN report, Johns was seconds away from going live to provide an update on the president’s health when he spotted the raccoon.

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, Johns tweeted saying that this was the second time a raccoon had interrupted a live broadcast.

“I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off,” he tweeted.

Take a look at how people reacted to the encounter:

There have been multiple incidents involving raccoons on the premises of the White House. Twitter user Elyse PG posted a video on Twitter that showed a couple of Secret Service personnel trying to frighten off a raccoon.

CBS News’s White House Correspondent Paula Reid also shared several pictures of raccoons going through equipment and bags.

