Watch: CNN reporter gets interrupted by raccoon just before live broadcast

The video showed CNN Senior Washington Correspondent Joe Johns shouting “get lost” and throwing that looks like a cardboard box before he turned his attention to the bulletin.

A CNN reporter was just about to go live on television when he was interrupted by a racoon outside the White House.

The encounter, which was caught on camera on Tuesday and was shared widely on social media shows CNN senior Washington correspondent Joe Johns shouting “get lost” and throwing something before he turns back to face the camera.

According to a CNN report, Johns was seconds away from going live to provide an update on the president’s health when he spotted the raccoon.

Watch the video here:

Protector of the night.

The hero we deserve.

Joe. Johns. The raccoons never stood a chance. @joejohnscnn pic.twitter.com/ImyBjZXw42 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 7, 2020

Following the incident, Johns tweeted saying that this was the second time a raccoon had interrupted a live broadcast.

So it’s the 2d time in two weeks a raccoon has shown up shortly after the @NewDay open. I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off. #CrazyOuttakes https://t.co/VXBPflFYGm — joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 7, 2020

“I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off,” he tweeted.

Take a look at how people reacted to the encounter:

The Totally Ninja Raccoons of course — From My Shelf (@FromMyShelf) October 7, 2020

I need to see more of this and less of everything else right now. 🦝 — Kristina (@khmarie123) October 8, 2020

The raccoon just looking for a hug.😆 — D Keeler (@Groovindave) October 8, 2020

This is hilarious!! — Brian Still, MD (@brianrstill) October 7, 2020

Thanks for the chuckle, I needed it about now. — Jane Bentham (@Vespa56) October 7, 2020

COVID, rabies, dogs and cats living together…. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) October 7, 2020

There have been multiple incidents involving raccoons on the premises of the White House. Twitter user Elyse PG posted a video on Twitter that showed a couple of Secret Service personnel trying to frighten off a raccoon.

Good morning from the White House, where Secret Service is trying to wrangle a raccoon. pic.twitter.com/JKT60Q1NO5 — Elyse PG (@elysepg) October 7, 2020

CBS News’s White House Correspondent Paula Reid also shared several pictures of raccoons going through equipment and bags.

Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn. 🦝 allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a corespondent before being fended off. (WH 🦝🦝 🦝 pictured here in more peaceful times.) pic.twitter.com/o5VbTUHxBR — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020

