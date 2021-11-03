scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

CNN journalist reports on Glasgow’s COP26 from Edinburgh, netizens react with memes

The veteran news anchor, Wolf Blitzer, 73, tweeted about the presence of "20,000 world leaders and delegates" from nearly 50 miles east of the actual summit, baffling many online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 3, 2021 2:43:48 pm
Wolf Blitzer, Wolf Blitzer endinburgh, Wolf Blitzer cop26 endinburgh, cop26 glasgow, cnn reporter wrong city cop26 summit, viral news, indian expressWolf Blitzer, 73, one of America’s best-known journalists was ridiculed online after he shared a picture of him against the backdrop of iconic Edinburgh Castle for the climate change summit.

As global leaders and diplomats from over 100 countries turned up in Glasgow to attend the crucial COP26 conference, a reporter found himself reporting on the summit from a different Scottish city: Edinburgh. Whether intentional or not, the veteran reporter became subjected to mocking and many jokes online.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, 73, one of America’s best-known journalists was ridiculed online after he shared a picture of him against the backdrop of iconic Edinburgh Castle. Blitzer wrote: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 climate summit.”

ALSO READ |US President Joe Biden caught ‘dozing off’ at COP26 summit, video goes viral

“COP, by the way, stands for ‘Conference of the Parties.’ It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue,” he added, showing off his knowledge for the event that is being hosted nearly 50 miles away from his make-shift news studio.

However, he wasn’t the only one to confuse the two cities. White House correspondent for Reuters, Jeff Mason, tweeted his arrival into “Glasgow”, who was in fact at Edinburgh’s airport. Noticing the gaffe, the airport quickly tweeted to poke some fun: “Jeff, you have no idea what you’ve done … Welcome to Edinburgh, and Scotland!” Mason, however, followed by tweeting a correction.

Although it’s not clear why Blitzer was not in Glasgow, many thought it was probably because US President Joe Biden had flown in along with members of the White House Press Corps to Edinburgh, from where he travelled to Glasgow for the summit there.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Blitzer’s awkward geographical error prompted mirth as many Scottish people joined in to say, “it’s understandable why he got confused between the two major cities”. Others, including many European journalists, reminded him that he was in the “wrong city”. While some defended him that the venue didn’t matter and he would be able to report remotely, others begged to differ saying it’s “embarrassing for CNN”.

Even though jokes continued, Blitzer did not remove his tweet or offer any explanation but later tweeted another update specifying that the summit was in Glasgow and pointed out that Edinburgh was where POTUS landed. Blitzer had previously been in Rome for the G20 Summit of world leaders, which concluded Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement