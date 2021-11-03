CNN journalist reports on Glasgow’s COP26 from Edinburgh, netizens react with memes

As global leaders and diplomats from over 100 countries turned up in Glasgow to attend the crucial COP26 conference, a reporter found himself reporting on the summit from a different Scottish city: Edinburgh. Whether intentional or not, the veteran reporter became subjected to mocking and many jokes online.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, 73, one of America’s best-known journalists was ridiculed online after he shared a picture of him against the backdrop of iconic Edinburgh Castle. Blitzer wrote: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 climate summit.”

“COP, by the way, stands for ‘Conference of the Parties.’ It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue,” he added, showing off his knowledge for the event that is being hosted nearly 50 miles away from his make-shift news studio.

I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit. COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue. pic.twitter.com/BGTAeU5cBy — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2021

However, he wasn’t the only one to confuse the two cities. White House correspondent for Reuters, Jeff Mason, tweeted his arrival into “Glasgow”, who was in fact at Edinburgh’s airport. Noticing the gaffe, the airport quickly tweeted to poke some fun: “Jeff, you have no idea what you’ve done … Welcome to Edinburgh, and Scotland!” Mason, however, followed by tweeting a correction.

Jeff, you have no idea what you’ve done… Welcome to Edinburgh, and Scotland! 😊 — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) November 1, 2021

Although it’s not clear why Blitzer was not in Glasgow, many thought it was probably because US President Joe Biden had flown in along with members of the White House Press Corps to Edinburgh, from where he travelled to Glasgow for the summit there.

Blitzer’s awkward geographical error prompted mirth as many Scottish people joined in to say, “it’s understandable why he got confused between the two major cities”. Others, including many European journalists, reminded him that he was in the “wrong city”. While some defended him that the venue didn’t matter and he would be able to report remotely, others begged to differ saying it’s “embarrassing for CNN”.

Who’s going to tell him https://t.co/9d5NnOggQD — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 1, 2021

Helpful note to our American friends: Edinburgh and Glasgow are not the same place. https://t.co/j2Fki9wPrF — Gordon Rayner (@gordonrayner) November 1, 2021

I can see how you could make that mistake. I was looking for a map and it looks like every place in Scotland is actually Glasgow pic.twitter.com/RLsSfGrxk5 — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) November 1, 2021

In case useful pic.twitter.com/gEOmc5rGHe — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 1, 2021

Should’ve gone to Glasgow — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 1, 2021

No wonder you have some empty seats next to you -currently two people are walking around Glasgow trying to find the @cnni tent. — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) November 1, 2021

2 hours have gone by and this still hasn’t been corrected or deleted? not a good look CNN — Adrian McKinty (@adrianmckinty) November 1, 2021

Forgive me if I get my information from a news organization that managed to go to the right city — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 1, 2021

With respect, if you aren’t in Glasgow where the COP26 is actually taking place, you really could have reported from home and avoided the air travel and extra pollution. — Little Red 💙 (@LittleRedof81) November 1, 2021

You seem to have all the necessary attributes to become my next Foreign Secretary. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 1, 2021

That’s lovely Wolf – I’m tuning into CNN’s COP coverage from Paris in France pic.twitter.com/OB3NX4yjKV — Dave Aloo (@DaveAloo) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, here I am reporting from New York as the sun sets over the Statue Of Liberty behind me… pic.twitter.com/SMwObXEFCO — Harold Smith (@hws5mp) November 1, 2021

I’m here in New Zealand with the sun setting over a quaint costal town. pic.twitter.com/Yi0Mjr7tSJ — S7oksey (@s7oksey) November 1, 2021

Wolf has found the heart of Glasgow pic.twitter.com/6N8aeNTfWQ — Mhairi Beveridge (@MhairiBeveridge) November 1, 2021

Even though jokes continued, Blitzer did not remove his tweet or offer any explanation but later tweeted another update specifying that the summit was in Glasgow and pointed out that Edinburgh was where POTUS landed. Blitzer had previously been in Rome for the G20 Summit of world leaders, which concluded Sunday.