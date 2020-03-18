Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
‘Mom said I was her favourite’: New York governor argues with news anchor brother on live TV

The hilarious fight between the two brothers continued and Chris said that neither of them were their mother’s favorite child. The brothers also have three sisters.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 18, 2020 3:42:43 pm
new york gov cnn host sibling banter on air, cuomo brother on air banter, news anchor governor mom favourite son fight, new york coronavirus, viral videos, funny news, on air funny moments, indian express People on the internet loved the family drama on air and found it totally relatable.

What happens when the governor of New York is interviewed by his brother on live TV? They fight about who’s their mother’s favourite son. A clip of New York governor Andrew Cuomo and CNN news anchor brother Chris arguing on-air about calling their mother and her favourite son is now going viral on social media.

Speaking about the potential lockdown New York could face in the coming days, Andrew told his brother on-air, “I don’t like the word ‘curfew.’ Dad tried to have a curfew for me, I never got past the resentment. But I do believe you’ll see more heightening if the numbers don’t slow.” He then also pointed out that his younger brother kept breaking it.

Things quickly escalated as they then began discussing their mother.

“I appreciate you coming on this show, I love you, I’m proud of what you’re doing. I know you’re working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you’re working, there’s always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you, just so you know,” Chris told his governor brother.

The 62-year-old Governor wasn’t in a mood to let the younger brother’s remarks pass and replied, “I called mom just before I came on this show.” Chris interrupted him and said, “That’s not what she said!”

Then things took a hilarious turn when Andrew added, “By the way, she said I was her favourite…Good news is, she said you’re her second favorite son, Christopher.”

Chris responded by saying that that neither of them was their mother’s favourite child (they have three sisters).

“We both know neither of us are mom’s first or second favorite in the family,” the CNN host said. “I can’t believe you’re lying to my audience. You’ve blown the credibility of the entire interview,” he said as a joke.

People on the internet loved their brotherly banter on-air and said it was some “much needed comic relief in these times”.

The New York governor said that his state reported 432 new confirmed cases of the disease overnight, a sharp increase that makes New York the site of the most confirmed cases in the US with 1,374, reported The Hill. Andrew also predicted that the state might not see a peak in the number of cases for another 45 days.

