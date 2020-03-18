‘Mom said I was her favourite’: New York governor argues with news anchor brother on live TV

People on the internet loved the family drama on air and found it totally relatable. People on the internet loved the family drama on air and found it totally relatable.

What happens when the governor of New York is interviewed by his brother on live TV? They fight about who’s their mother’s favourite son. A clip of New York governor Andrew Cuomo and CNN news anchor brother Chris arguing on-air about calling their mother and her favourite son is now going viral on social media.

Speaking about the potential lockdown New York could face in the coming days, Andrew told his brother on-air, “I don’t like the word ‘curfew.’ Dad tried to have a curfew for me, I never got past the resentment. But I do believe you’ll see more heightening if the numbers don’t slow.” He then also pointed out that his younger brother kept breaking it.

Things quickly escalated as they then began discussing their mother.

“I appreciate you coming on this show, I love you, I’m proud of what you’re doing. I know you’re working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you’re working, there’s always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you, just so you know,” Chris told his governor brother.

The 62-year-old Governor wasn’t in a mood to let the younger brother’s remarks pass and replied, “I called mom just before I came on this show.” Chris interrupted him and said, “That’s not what she said!”

Then things took a hilarious turn when Andrew added, “By the way, she said I was her favourite…Good news is, she said you’re her second favorite son, Christopher.”

Chris responded by saying that that neither of them was their mother’s favourite child (they have three sisters).

“We both know neither of us are mom’s first or second favorite in the family,” the CNN host said. “I can’t believe you’re lying to my audience. You’ve blown the credibility of the entire interview,” he said as a joke.

I’m screaming that these brothers are literally having an argument on live telly about who’s their mum’s favourite son,amongst an international pandemic I- pic.twitter.com/yn97oldq7a — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 17, 2020

People on the internet loved their brotherly banter on-air and said it was some “much needed comic relief in these times”.

I know we’re going through a rough patch right now, but here’s a reminder that we should all make time for a little humor, and some #brotherlylove ❤️ https://t.co/kSzDPnMnaW — Dan Katz (@Dan14News) March 18, 2020

Best thing on internet today https://t.co/U4FvxWRcVf — Tweetu Sultan (@englisbabu) March 18, 2020

Nah I had to come back to this😭😭😭😭 the way he brought up “dad gave me a curfew never got over the resentment” is too funny https://t.co/KG0cBiyn01 — yāsir (@DoubleWhy24) March 18, 2020

😂😂😂😂 comedic relief in these times. I loved the wholesomeness. “We both know we are not mom’s first or second favs” 😂😂 https://t.co/seN2CDgzTR — Sarah #Walls (@sarah_loves_l91) March 18, 2020

Classic sibling rivalry.. ako favorite ni mama.. hahaha https://t.co/9AMVyOdsVV — August (@engr_augie) March 18, 2020

This video of brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo fighting ON AIR about their mom’s favorite child, calling their parents, and breaking curfew growing up is better than anything Shakespeare ever wrote pic.twitter.com/h7KF6pOdun — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 17, 2020

Best moment of live TV ever. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) March 17, 2020

What in the Step Brothers remake is this?!? pic.twitter.com/CxsTIoyKyX — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) March 17, 2020

This is exactly the kind of argument that my brother and I used to get into. This is GENUINE, true brotherly love. — Foxhack / Dave Silva (@Foxhack) March 17, 2020

Younger brothers are always pissed. — National Debt Consultant. (@femolevsky) March 17, 2020

This is actually quite heart-warming ❤️ — Raymond (@Mundus1010) March 17, 2020

Nothing like intra-family Italian American banter to brighten up an otherwise very dark time. — Ryan Zamarripa (@ryan_zamarripa) March 17, 2020

They’ve got 3 sisters. Guarantee whichever one lives closer to their mother is the favorite. — B/Witchcraft & Crop Circles (@RayvenMoon) March 17, 2020

I came for the news. I stayed for the sibling rivalry. (I’m an only child.) — Lynn Weatherford 🐾🐾 (@gatorgirl9658) March 17, 2020

Because there’s not enough love in the media and we’re all fragile right now 😕 — Fat Belly Bella #1+1 (@im93august) March 17, 2020

I saw that whole interview… Wasn’t an argument. Had GREAT light hearted moments which I appreciated as a viewer — Thabo Ntsako Baloyi (@MrBaloyiTheOne) March 17, 2020

The New York governor said that his state reported 432 new confirmed cases of the disease overnight, a sharp increase that makes New York the site of the most confirmed cases in the US with 1,374, reported The Hill. Andrew also predicted that the state might not see a peak in the number of cases for another 45 days.

