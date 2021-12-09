scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ

CNN’s medical expert Dr Sanjay Gupta teaches children how to make chai, leaves netizens unimpressed

As the neurosurgeon wanted to teach his daughter how to make tea, passing down the recipe by his mother, people said it was anything but chai.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 9, 2021 6:30:21 pm
chai, sanjay gupta chai, cnn sanjay gupta chai, sanjay gupta chai daughter videos, american makes chai, viral videos, indian expressDr Sanjay Gupta tries to teach his two daughters how to make chai, keeping traditions alive.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, the American neurosurgeon, is a popular face on television as CNN’s chief medical correspondent. However, recently, the medical expert decided to make chai and it has left many freaking out online.

Dr Gupta, who keeps appearing on many segments of the American news channel, recently tried to teach his daughter how to make the desi beverage. In a video shared by the news outlet, the neurosurgeon said he learned the recipe from his mother and is passing it down to his children.

In the over three-minute-long video, he is seen telling his daughters that he used to make tea for his parents “all the time” and now his daughters can do the same. The footage showed the family using brown sugar, finely diced ginger and cardamom and bags of black tea.

While it started off okay with the girls boiling water with crushed cardamom and ginger, netizens lost it when tea bags were thrown into the pot. While he does explain that loose tea leaves are usually added but that they could be tricky. Hence he justifies using the bags to teach his daughters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Later, he asks them to add a cup of milk to the pot. After allowing it to simmer for a while, the family was seen enjoying chai in the same cups, handed to him by his mother.

While people loved the thought and the nostalgia attached to his story, many thought he ruined chai and questioned “why is he destroying his mother’s reputation”. Most chai lovers dubbed it coloured milk, while others poked fun at him for westernisation of the desi staple.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement