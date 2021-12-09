CNN’s medical expert Dr Sanjay Gupta teaches children how to make chai, leaves netizens unimpressed

Dr Sanjay Gupta, the American neurosurgeon, is a popular face on television as CNN’s chief medical correspondent. However, recently, the medical expert decided to make chai and it has left many freaking out online.

Dr Gupta, who keeps appearing on many segments of the American news channel, recently tried to teach his daughter how to make the desi beverage. In a video shared by the news outlet, the neurosurgeon said he learned the recipe from his mother and is passing it down to his children.

In the over three-minute-long video, he is seen telling his daughters that he used to make tea for his parents “all the time” and now his daughters can do the same. The footage showed the family using brown sugar, finely diced ginger and cardamom and bags of black tea.

Continuing family tradition, Dr. Sanjay Gupta teaches his daughters the chai recipe he learned from his mother. https://t.co/wVDFVQ6l67 pic.twitter.com/M4gxsjGxqu — CNN (@CNN) December 9, 2021

While it started off okay with the girls boiling water with crushed cardamom and ginger, netizens lost it when tea bags were thrown into the pot. While he does explain that loose tea leaves are usually added but that they could be tricky. Hence he justifies using the bags to teach his daughters.

Later, he asks them to add a cup of milk to the pot. After allowing it to simmer for a while, the family was seen enjoying chai in the same cups, handed to him by his mother.

While people loved the thought and the nostalgia attached to his story, many thought he ruined chai and questioned “why is he destroying his mother’s reputation”. Most chai lovers dubbed it coloured milk, while others poked fun at him for westernisation of the desi staple.

Yup. Chai latte — Some-jeevi (@KaavyaNag) December 9, 2021

That's more like doodh-patti.

That's not chai bro 😂 — Ghee Sidku (@cellardarling) December 9, 2021

Thats not tea, that's an abomination! — ProG (@Mrs_DoSoLittle) December 9, 2021

That. IS. NOT.CHAI. That looks like Horlicks — .k. (@KunalWrites) December 9, 2021

That’s flavoured milk 🥛 Dr Gupta, not Chai. No wonder your daughters do not want to make it again🤭.

My parents would run me out of town if I served them this. — Protima (@PEyogagirl) December 9, 2021

Why is he destroying his mother's reputation — Quote Unquote (@varunoberoi82) December 9, 2021

This is the equivalent of white people eating samosa, rice, and butter chicken together. — shubhankar.c (@monkeypreneur) December 9, 2021

My mother is going to reject the tea just by seeing the colour of it. https://t.co/pWjrQVjZmR — Harshita Gupta (@guptaharshita13) December 9, 2021

Noooooo who makes chai using a tea bag like this? 😱 https://t.co/ugUoOLFoi2 — Garima (@garimawrites_) December 9, 2021

A few days I posted something along the lines of ‘never drink chai made by non-Desi people in Amreeka’ but now I have to retract that https://t.co/Tv1QG2GCNt — Adrianna Tan (@skinnylatte) December 9, 2021

Technique sahi tha, chai patti kam https://t.co/5H8w0mmAq9 — DrG (@idovoodoo_) December 9, 2021

People going "THAT'S NOT CHAI", please take a deep breath, very deep. Then please try to think how it was for his mom in 70s Michigan to get access to Indian loose leaf tea. They had to use teabags. My in-laws, who often lived in tiny towns running motels also often had to. https://t.co/yiaE04IUnN — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) December 9, 2021