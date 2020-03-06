CNBC host criticised after saying economy ‘better off’ if coronavirus infects everyone

Lamenting on the damage, the health crisis was doing to financial markets in the U.S. and abroad, the financial expert said the global economy would be “better off” if everyone got infected with the coronavirus Lamenting on the damage, the health crisis was doing to financial markets in the U.S. and abroad, the financial expert said the global economy would be “better off” if everyone got infected with the coronavirus

A host on business news channel CNBC faced criticism after he said Thursday that the global economy would be “better off” if everyone got infected with the coronavirus. CNBC editor Rick Santelli who was on the network’s ‘The Exchange’ show with anchor Kelly Evans, said on air that everyone should be infected with the virus since the panic is impacting the economy negatively.

Santelli made then statement in response to a question from Evans in which she asked him why the stock markets were at a record low.

“Maybe we’d be better off if we just gave it to everybody, and then in a month it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way,” Santelli said.

However, the anchor’s argument is completely flawed. Globally around 3.4 per cent of the reported COVID-19 cases have died. This is much higher than the seasonal flu, which kills far fewer than 1 per cent of those infected, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General has pointed out.

Rick Santelli on @CNBC just made the argument that we’d be better off if everyone got the #coronavirus right away and 2% of the world died off, so that financial markets could stabilize. Rick likes Republicans, don’t be like Rick. This should go viral.#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/1orGoG6cWO — Brian Sapient the Planet Saver (@rationalsquad) March 5, 2020

There is also no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus though there are over 20 vaccines are in development, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said in his recent remarks.

“We don’t even talk about containment for seasonal flu – it’s just not possible. But it is possible for COVID-19. We don’t do contact tracing for seasonal flu – but countries should do it for COVID-19, because it will prevent infections and save lives. Containment is possible,” Dr Ghebreyesus said at a press conference explaining the need for containment.

Governments and central banks globally have unveiled or prepared stimulus measures, as the spread of the virus strains the global economy and has stoked concerns of a worldwide recession.

Santelli has been an on-air editor for CNBC since 1999 and is one of the key figures in the founding of the Conservative “Tea Party” movement.

Expectedly , many who came across the broadcast were unsparing in their criticism of Santelli:

COVID-19 has now infected people in 80 countries and claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe. In India, the total number of confirmed cases of novel climbed to 31 Friday after a man from Delhi with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive. (Live updates here and some tips on prevention here)

