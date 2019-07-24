Toggle Menu
Fashion brand sends diet bar to plus-size customers; triggers outrage online

Taking to Twitter, a user @jessemarisaelao shared a picture of the order that was delivered to her mother, who had ordered from the plus-size collection. However, other users clarified that the company sends out diet bars along with all its orders and not just to plus sizes.

Fashion clothing brand Forever 21 is facing flak after customers buying from the company’s plus-size range claimed that they received diet bars along with their purchases. Multiple users on social media slammed the American company for “fat-shaming” and encouraging “eating disorders” by selectively sending diet bar to consumers of a certain size.

Taking to Twitter, @jessemarisaelao shared a picture of the order that was delivered to her mother, who had ordered from Forever 21’s plus-size collection. “My mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus-size collection and they sent an Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered,” she wrote.

However, she was not the only customer who received the diet bar. Another angry user @MissGirlGames, tweeted, “I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from@Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m fat, lose weight?” She then went on to inquire if “non-plus size” women were also receiving diet bars. Interestingly, other users clarified that the company sends out diet bars along with all its orders and not just to plus sizes.

However, another user explained how by sending out diet bars to its costumers, the company was sending a dangerous message to all. ,

Following the outrage, in a statement to The Independent, Forever 21 said, “”From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders. The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed.”

