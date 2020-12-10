Clothing brand asks author to become ambassador without realising she’s dead

Many fans were surprised the brand didn't do a simple Google search before sending out the letter.

A clothing brand’s decision to reach out to an author to become their brand ambassador got many laughs on social media because the writer in question was long dead.

Ursula K. Le Guin, the popular American known for her works of speculative fiction, especially for introducing tough-minded feminist sensibility to science fiction died January 2018 at the age of 88. However, her social media accounts are still active and managed by her literary estate.

The head of public relations for an unidentified international brand, reached out to the author to wear their leggings as they “LOVE” her style, also asking her to be one of their “brand ambassadors”. The representative wrote: “To celebrate our new collection, we want to give you a FREE pair of leggings so you can post a picture of you wearing them and drive more exposure to our brand”.

While redacting the the brand’s name, Le Guin’s estate shared the letter and wrote: “I don’t think this will work out the way you hope, Laura. Oh social media.”

I don’t think this will work out the way you hope, Laura.

Oh social media. pic.twitter.com/49m1UWnVzl — Ursula K. Le Guin (@ursulakleguin) December 8, 2020

The letter received a lot of responses on Instagram and Twitter.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

Might as well try to contact Charlotte Brontë, Laura https://t.co/DD7gZMxW12 — Havi (@havinvi) December 10, 2020

Lmaooo they didn’t even bother doing a google search https://t.co/kBQ5QyZ5vL — Phododo’s Mama (@GalWhoAteDurban) December 10, 2020

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. https://t.co/IyEcgXJmLB — Souse is Charcuterie♑ (@ritaresarian) December 10, 2020

When you solicit an endorsement from a prolific author who’s not only an anarchist, but also dead https://t.co/VgcPuQGyX9 — Sean (@_saberkane) December 10, 2020

Only with a time machine attached. https://t.co/dcr0j0qaUs — Bongo Fury (@Bongo__Fury) December 10, 2020

Influencers from the heavens and beyond 😇 https://t.co/qq0llSQZjv — insights about insights (@insightsboutin1) December 9, 2020

When I die, this is how I want my afterlife to be. Providing the laughs — Charlotte @ Yes Bébé (@yesbebeUK) December 9, 2020

Who missed the bus on calling these Ursula K LeGgings? — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) December 9, 2020

You have a choice of styles here. pic.twitter.com/kMdnLNtjyo — Yehuda Shapiro (@YehudaShapiro) December 9, 2020

If only she was able to respond. I’d love to see it. — Rebecca Surgey (@RebeccaSurgey) December 9, 2020

If this happens when I’m dead, I almost want my estate to dig me up, stuff my desiccated corpse into their cheap spandex, and post it tagging them online. Sooooo on fleek! Don’t look a day over 75! Should I do a tiktok of my morning routine using your skincare line? — Sam “stay home” Stewart (@samthestewart) December 9, 2020

You should definitely do this. Louisa May Alcott just posted a pic in her leggings and she looks 🔥🔥 — Sujeel (@sujeel) December 9, 2020

Ursula Le Guin must be enjoying this, wherever she is. — David Langtry (@LangtryDavidSQ) December 9, 2020

DO IT. Someone gets a free pair of leggings, and boy does her brand get some exposure. Maybe just put them on her portrait. — {Ω} ✨ always almost a lion ⛈ {Jess} (@vox_corvi) December 9, 2020

Le Guin was the first women writer to win both the Hugo and Nebula Awards for Science Fiction writing but the recognition came after decades of struggling to get her work published. Today she is considered among the greatest sci-fi and fantasy writers of all time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd