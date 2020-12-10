scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Clothing brand asks author to become ambassador without realising she’s dead

The head of public relations for an unidentified international brand, reached out to the author to wear their leggings as they "LOVE" her style.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 10, 2020 1:40:07 pm
Ursula K. Le Guin, Ursula K. Le Guin dead, Ursula K. Le Guin social media coounts, brand ask Ursula K. Le Guin for endorsement after death, brand ask dead author for endorsement, odd news, funny news, indian expressMany fans were surprised the brand didn't do a simple Google search before sending out the letter.

A clothing brand’s decision to reach out to an author to become their brand ambassador got many laughs on social media because the writer in question was long dead.

Ursula K. Le Guin, the popular American known for her works of speculative fiction, especially for introducing tough-minded feminist sensibility to science fiction died January 2018 at the age of 88. However, her social media accounts are still active and managed by her literary estate.

The head of public relations for an unidentified international brand, reached out to the author to wear their leggings as they “LOVE” her style, also asking her to be one of their “brand ambassadors”. The representative wrote: “To celebrate our new collection, we want to give you a FREE pair of leggings so you can post a picture of you wearing them and drive more exposure to our brand”.

While redacting the the brand’s name, Le Guin’s estate shared the letter and wrote: “I don’t think this will work out the way you hope, Laura. Oh social media.”

The letter received a lot of responses on Instagram and Twitter.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

Le Guin was the first women writer to win both the Hugo and Nebula Awards for Science Fiction writing but the recognition came after decades of struggling to get her work published. Today she is considered among the greatest sci-fi and fantasy writers of all time.

