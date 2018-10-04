WATCH: Close shave for tourist after safety rope snaps while crossing a 500-foot high bridge in China

The video, which has gone viral, created quite a buzz on social media. (Source: Kmeng Khmer Ways/YouTube)

The Wansheng Ordovician Theme Park in central China is quite a popular tourist destination. Among many attractions, the high-altitude theme park is famous for its gap bridge, which is positioned over 150 meters (500 feet) above the ground. However, authorities have shut down the theme park citing safety concerns after a video of a tourist’s close escape on the bridge went viral on social media, a South China Morning Post report stated.

ALSO READ | Two Chinese men scale building to save 3-year-old hanging from balcony

The short clip, which is being shared by many, features a tourist hopping across the gap bridge. On reaching the end of the bridge he turns around to notice that the safety rope, which was attached to him, had come off. According to the same report, many people on the Chinese social media were alarmed after watching the video.

Watch the video here:

Moreover, an investigation in the matter by local government officials revealed that the staff at the theme park, near Chongqing, did not fasten the safety chord properly, due to which it snapped. The tourist in the video has not been identified.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd